Welsh Government
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Welsh Government, Welsh Local Government Association and NAHT Cymru joint statement on pay, workload and ALN
Update on constructive and collaborative engagement with school leaders’ unions and local government leaders.
Agreeing a way forward on Additional Learning Needs (ALN) funding and teachers and leaders’ workload and pay is a priority for this government and we all recognise the need for this to be resolved as quickly as possible, for the benefit of schools and learners.
We remain committed to finding a workable resolution that is acceptable to all as quickly as possible and thank all partners for constructive engagement.
Whilst we remain in discussion with NAHT Cymru and the WLGA, we would like to make clear the value of our ongoing constructive discussions with all partners, including all teaching unions and local government partners. We are grateful for the ongoing engagement of ASCL Cymru, NEU Cymru, NASUWT Cymru and UCAC in this important work.
A joint statement agreed by the Welsh Government, NAHT Cymru and the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) is attached.
Documents
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Joint Statement between Welsh Government, Welsh Local Government Association and NAHT Cymru, file type: pdf, file size: 69 KB
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-welsh-local-government-association-and-naht-cymru-joint-statement-pay-workload-and
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