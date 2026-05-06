Welsh Government
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Welsh Government working to protect student loan borrowers
The Welsh Government has agreed in principle to the UK Government’s proposal to cap interest rates on Plan 2 and Plan 3 student loans at 6% from September 2026, for the 2026 to 2027 academic year.
Any formal decision to proceed in Wales, including Regulations, is a matter for the next Welsh Government and subject to Senedd approval.
Vikki Howells, Minister for Further and Higher Education, said:
I am pleased to support the proposed cap on the interest rates that young people are paying on their student loans. It will offer protection for student loan borrowers across Wales. A final decision on whether to apply the interest rate cap for Welsh borrowers will need to be taken by the next Welsh Government, following the Senedd election.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-working-protect-student-loan-borrowers
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