Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government working to protect student loan borrowers
The Welsh Government has agreed in principle to the UK Government’s proposal to cap interest rates on Plan 2 and Plan 3 student loans at 6% from September 2026, for the 2026 to 2027 academic year.
Any formal decision to proceed in Wales, including Regulations, is a matter for the next Welsh Government and subject to Senedd approval.
Vikki Howells, Minister for Further and Higher Education, said:
I am pleased to support the proposed cap on student loan interest rates because of the protection it will offer for student loan borrowers in Wales. A final decision on applying the interest rate cap for Welsh borrowers will need to be taken by the next Welsh Government, following the Senedd election.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-working-protect-student-loan-borrowers
Latest News from
Welsh Government
FM gets behind-the-scenes look at North Wales’ new orthopaedic centre05/04/2026 09:05:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan was given a tour of the new North Wales Surgical Centre in Llandudno, ahead of its opening in May.
Stronger NHS Wales complaints system comes into force01/04/2026 16:10:00
A strengthened system for raising concerns about NHS care comes into force today [Wednesday 1 April] – the biggest reform of how complaints are handled in almost 15 years.
Raising the baa for ecology: goats to make Blaenavon Ironworks their home01/04/2026 15:05:00
A world heritage site peppered with iconic history probably isn’t the first place which springs to mind as a new home for a herd of 4-legged mammals, but that’s exactly where 18 goats are soon to call their own.
Newport company helps care-experienced young people flourish01/04/2026 11:05:00
A Newport timber company offering work placements to care-experienced young people has become the first private sector company to sign the Welsh Government’s Corporate Parenting Charter.
Industrial units for up to 150 jobs to be built in Rhondda Cynon Taf01/04/2026 09:05:00
Industrial units capable of housing up to 150 jobs will be built in in Rhondda Cynon Taf following the sale of a plot of land by Welsh Government.
Thousands of Welsh households to get help with oil and LPG heating costs31/03/2026 14:05:00
People struggling to heat their homes in Wales are to receive extra financial support as the conflict in the Middle East continues to push up global fuel prices.
Original red uncovered at Castell Coch after 135 years31/03/2026 09:05:00
Historic paint research reveals the true colour of Wales's famous ‘red’ castle.
New Llantrisant Health Park to cut waiting times across South East Wales30/03/2026 14:05:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan and Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently (26 March 2026) toured the site of the new £120m Llantrisant Health Park, which will speed up access to tests and treatment for people across South East Wales.
New wave of Wales-made productions set to deliver £50.6 million spend30/03/2026 12:05:00
Nine new TV projects have been approved for Welsh Government funding support so far this year, creating a slate of ambitious scripted shows that are set to bring an additional £50.6 million into the Welsh economy.