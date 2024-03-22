Welsh Government working with partners to protect patient safety during third junior doctors strike

The Welsh Government, NHS Wales and the British Medical Association are working together to ensure patient safety is protected while junior doctors take strike action for the third time next week.

The head of NHS Wales, Judith Paget, has warned the impact on services will be significant, and appointments and procedures will need to be rescheduled as a result.

Urgent and emergency care will be provided for those in need during the industrial action.

Judith Paget said:

“We ask people to use alternatives to emergency departments if their need is not critical during the strike period. Alternatives include NHS 111 online or by phone, and pharmacies. “If your appointment is not going ahead, your health board will contact you to let you know. If you aren’t contacted, please attend your appointment as planned. “Your local health board will provide the latest information in your area.”

The strike will last for four days ahead of Easter bank holidays on Friday March 29th and Monday April 1st.

It may take longer for GP and pharmacy services to process prescriptions during this period so people are also being urged to act so they don’t run out of medicines whilst surgeries and pharmacies are closed on the bank holidays.

Judith Paget added: