Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government's £789 million investment package approved by Senedd
The Welsh Government's Second Supplementary Budget 2024-2025 was yesterday been approved by the Senedd.
The £789 million funding package, which was published in February, received final approval yesterday. It includes substantial investments which have been delivered throughout the year, including:
- £264 million for public sector pay rises announced in September.
- £108 million for NHS improvements, including £50 million to reduce the longest waiting times by the end of March 2025.
- £63.5 million to improve school standards and support education at all levels.
- £53.5 million for school and college infrastructure repairs and digital improvements.
- £10 million to increase social housing through the Social Housing Grant.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:
We welcome the Senedd's approval of this crucial budget. This investment strengthens the services that matter most to the people of Wales. The extra funding is supporting improvements in the NHS and schools; has provided pay increases for public sector workers and is helping to build more affordable homes for Welsh families.
The Second Supplementary Budget also includes £166.7 million for rail improvements and sustainable travel, £33.5 million for road network safety, and £10 million in emergency support for local authorities to repair damage caused by the winter storms.
The budget provides the essential foundation for the Welsh Government's financial planning for 2025-2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-governments-789-million-pound-investment-package-approved-by-senedd
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Record funding for flood protection to benefit over 4,600 homes and businesses19/03/2025 15:20:00
Wales will see its highest ever investment in flood protection this year, with £77 million allocated to protect communities across the country.
£90 million in low-interest loans to boost affordable housing and improve existing homes19/03/2025 14:15:00
The Welsh Government has made £90 million in low interest loans available to Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) to deliver more homes for people across Wales.
Record Welsh gaming squad storms San Francisco18/03/2025 11:05:00
The largest delegation to date of Welsh game developers has arrived in San Francisco for the industry’s key annual gathering this week, with support from Creative Wales, Trade & Investment and the Welsh Government.
Extra funding to improve facilities for pupils with additional learning needs17/03/2025 14:05:00
New and improved classrooms and equipment for children and young people with additional learning needs (ALN).
River Revival: Deputy First Minister dives into Upper Wye Restoration Project17/03/2025 11:10:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies visited the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project which aims to rejuvenate the river’s upper catchment area, home to several important species like Atlantic salmon, otters, shad, white-clawed crayfish, and water crowfoot.
Wales celebrates super success at Skills Competition Wales 202517/03/2025 10:10:00
Paving the way for the National Finals of WorldSkills UK later this year, Skills Competition Wales 2025 will be a launchpad for future champions.
Welsh schools helping to boost children’s vegetable intake17/03/2025 09:10:00
Almost 500 schools are taking part in the ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’ campaign, helping more than 100,000 children eat more vegetables and make healthier food choices.
£2.2m boost to empower independent living for older and disabled people in Wales14/03/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Government has reallocated £2.2 million to the Disabled Facilities Grant to support housing adaptations for older and disabled people, enabling them to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
Schools get a slice of the Pi thanks to new maths schemes14/03/2025 14:05:00
Pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead are celebrating Pi Day, Friday 14 March, by decorating a giant Pi symbol on the playground and competing in the annual Pi memory competition (last year's winner recited pi to 120 digits from memory).