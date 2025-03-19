Welsh Government's £789 million investment package approved by Senedd

The Welsh Government's Second Supplementary Budget 2024-2025 was yesterday been approved by the Senedd.

The £789 million funding package, which was published in February, received final approval yesterday. It includes substantial investments which have been delivered throughout the year, including:

£264 million for public sector pay rises announced in September.

£108 million for NHS improvements, including £50 million to reduce the longest waiting times by the end of March 2025.

£63.5 million to improve school standards and support education at all levels.

£53.5 million for school and college infrastructure repairs and digital improvements.

£10 million to increase social housing through the Social Housing Grant.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:

We welcome the Senedd's approval of this crucial budget. This investment strengthens the services that matter most to the people of Wales. The extra funding is supporting improvements in the NHS and schools; has provided pay increases for public sector workers and is helping to build more affordable homes for Welsh families.

The Second Supplementary Budget also includes £166.7 million for rail improvements and sustainable travel, £33.5 million for road network safety, and £10 million in emergency support for local authorities to repair damage caused by the winter storms.

The budget provides the essential foundation for the Welsh Government's financial planning for 2025-2026.