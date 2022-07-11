Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board (WIDAB): reappointment of Chair

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething has reappointed Mr Michael Macphail as the Chair of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board (WIDAB) for a further 3 year term beginning 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.

Originally established under the Welsh Development Agency Act 1975, WIDAB provides advice to the Minister for Economy on issues relating to the Welsh Economy and assists the Welsh Government in its ambition to drive sustainable and inclusive growth across the regions of Wales through the Economic Action Plan. Central to WIDAB’s role is providing advice on individual projects requesting support of over £1 million from the relevant schemes within the Economy Futures Fund.

Michael Macphail is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers who is a former Director of Engineering of Tata Steel Europe. He has had a wide-ranging career in the steel industry in senior positions in engineering, operations and HR in the UK and Europe. He moved to Wales from Scotland in 1990 and has been on the management teams of British steel businesses in Wales and the Netherlands, subsequently Corus and then Tata at Port Talbot.

He has served as a board member of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board and has been its Chair for the past 3 years. Experienced in change management, business and strategy deployment, project management, energy and the environment, Michael has led major investment projects in the industry.

As Chair of the board, Mr Macphail will lead the proceedings of board meetings and help fellow board members to reach a consensus so that a suitable recommendation can be made to the Minister.

Mr Macphail has not carried out any political activities in the last five years or holds any other ministerial appointment. This appointment will be held for three years. The current level of remuneration is £256 per day for the Chair for an average commitment of 1 day a month. Meetings are held on a monthly basis.

The reappointment has been made in accordance with the governance code on public appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.