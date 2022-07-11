Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board (WIDAB): reappointment of Chair
Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething has reappointed Mr Michael Macphail as the Chair of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board (WIDAB) for a further 3 year term beginning 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.
Originally established under the Welsh Development Agency Act 1975, WIDAB provides advice to the Minister for Economy on issues relating to the Welsh Economy and assists the Welsh Government in its ambition to drive sustainable and inclusive growth across the regions of Wales through the Economic Action Plan. Central to WIDAB’s role is providing advice on individual projects requesting support of over £1 million from the relevant schemes within the Economy Futures Fund.
Michael Macphail is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers who is a former Director of Engineering of Tata Steel Europe. He has had a wide-ranging career in the steel industry in senior positions in engineering, operations and HR in the UK and Europe. He moved to Wales from Scotland in 1990 and has been on the management teams of British steel businesses in Wales and the Netherlands, subsequently Corus and then Tata at Port Talbot.
He has served as a board member of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board and has been its Chair for the past 3 years. Experienced in change management, business and strategy deployment, project management, energy and the environment, Michael has led major investment projects in the industry.
As Chair of the board, Mr Macphail will lead the proceedings of board meetings and help fellow board members to reach a consensus so that a suitable recommendation can be made to the Minister.
Mr Macphail has not carried out any political activities in the last five years or holds any other ministerial appointment. This appointment will be held for three years. The current level of remuneration is £256 per day for the Chair for an average commitment of 1 day a month. Meetings are held on a monthly basis.
The reappointment has been made in accordance with the governance code on public appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-industrial-development-advisory-board-widab-reappointment-chair
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Appointment of Chair for Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust11/07/2022 09:05:00
A new Chair has been appointed to the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) for a term of four years.
Cost of living, Ukraine and climate change all on the agenda at British and Irish summit08/07/2022 16:43:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford will today join other British and Irish leaders in Guernsey as the crisis around the future of the UK Government continues to unfold.
Minister sees progress in Rhyl Town Centre Transformation work08/07/2022 14:05:00
Exciting developments are taking place across Rhyl town centre as projects, backed by the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund and delivered in partnership with Denbighshire Council, take shape.
Deputy Minister bangs the drum for Welsh music: funding to help Wales music sector hit the right note08/07/2022 11:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden visited Ratio:Production in Aberbargoed to see how the Creative Wales Music Capital Fund has helped to grow the business and their services to the music and events industry.
First Minister visits sunny Saundersfoot to celebrate Wales as top tourism spot08/07/2022 09:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford took time to enjoy an ice cream on Saundersfoot Harbour as he visited the impressive new Wales International Coastal Centre that will fully open in 2023.
Toyota Deeside innovation celebrated on National Manufacturing Day07/07/2022 14:05:00
New aluminium furnaces, which will play a key part in cutting carbon emissions at Toyota’s Deeside plant, were officially turned on today by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething as he marked National Manufacturing Day.
E-sgol programme to be expanded to all of Wales07/07/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government will expand e-sgol, the programme which enables GCSE and A-level students to join classes at other schools via video link, to every part of Wales from September 2023.
Oak sapling given by the people of Wales to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee06/07/2022 15:05:00
HRH The Prince of Wales will visit the National Botanic Garden of Wales to receive an oak sapling from the First Minister of Wales, as a gift from the people of Wales to HM The Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Powys businesses to expand operations at new site and create new skilled jobs with Welsh Government support06/07/2022 11:15:00
A Powys staircase manufacturer is expanding its operations at a new site, helping to safeguard jobs and create new skilled employment opportunities thanks to support from the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.