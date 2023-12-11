NCFE
Welsh language boost as UK leader in technical education launches new range of bilingual qualifications
Welsh speakers can now access some of the most in-demand technical qualifications, covering topics spanning equality and diversity, nutrition and health, social care and teaching and learning.
Awarding organisation and educational charity NCFE is launching a number of fully translated qualifications made available thanks to the Welsh Language Support Grant, awarded by the qualifications regulator Qualifications Wales.
With the latest census showing a slight decrease in the number of people in Wales (aged three or above) able to speak the language, and the popular learning app Duolingo recently announcing it will be pausing its teaching of Welsh, it's hoped this initiative will go a long way towards supporting the Welsh Government’s policy to increase the number of Welsh language speakers to 1 million by 2050.
Emzi Mills-Frater, Product Manager at NCFE, said:
“We’re pleased to expand our accessibility to support lifelong learning in devolved nations, so all adults across all areas can access the training that best meets their needs.
“We’re thankful to Qualifications Wales for their collaboration and generous support through the Welsh Language Support Grant. NCFE is looking forward to continuing to make our qualifications widely available for all and being involved in working towards the priority areas in Cymraeg 2050.”
As the UK’s leading awarding organisation for funded adult training, NCFE provides qualifications and standalone units to support adults to enter, re-enter and upskill within the workplace.
Dr Alex Lovell, Qualifications Manager at Qualifications Wales, added: “Qualifications Wales is pleased to have awarded NCFE a grant to translate a number of qualifications into Welsh. We were delighted to work collaboratively with NCFE on this project to increase the availability of Welsh-medium qualifications.”
Full list of translated qualifications:
Equality and diversity
NCFE LEVEL 2 Award in Equality and Diversity
NCFE LEVEL 2 Certificate in Equality and Diversity
Health and social care
NCFE CACHE Level 2 Award in Nutrition and Health
NCFE CACHE Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Nutrition and Health
NCFE CACHE Level 1 Award in Introduction to Health and Social Care (Adults and Children and Young People), Early Years and Childcare (Wales)
NCFE CACHE Level 1 Certificate in Introduction to Health and Social Care (Adults and Children and Young People), Early Years and Childcare (Wales)
NCFE CACHE Level 1 Diploma in Introduction to Health and Social Care (Adults and Children and Young People), Early Years and Childcare (Wales)
Childcare
NCFE CACHE Level 2 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning
NCFE CACHE Level 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and Learning
NCFE CACHE Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning
NCFE CACHE Level 3 Diploma in Supporting Teaching and Learning
NCFE CACHE Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Playwork (Wales)
NCFE CACHE Level 2 Diploma in Playwork
NCFE CACHE Level 3 Certificate in Understanding Playwork
NCFE CACHE Level 3 Diploma in Playwork
To find out more about the qualifications and NCFE’s Welsh language work, visit www.ncfe.org.uk/wales
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/welsh-language-boost-as-bilingual-qualifications-launch/
