Welsh language vital for care experienced children and young people

Children and young people have highlighted how important it is that they never lose their Welsh language because they have been taken into care, as part of a revised vision announced yesterday.

The Radical Reform Summit Declaration, signed by care experienced Young Ambassadors alongside First Minister Eluned Morgan and Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden, sets out what children's care services in Wales should look like and deliver.

Local Authorities already have a duty to a child's language needs and the signing of yesterday’s declaration reiterates and strengthens the importance of this going forward.

The reforms guarantee that throughout their care journey, young people's right to their language and culture will always be respected, with opportunities to socialise with others in Welsh.

Young Ambassadors worked alongside the Welsh Government to develop the vision, ensuring reforms reflect lived experience.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

Young Ambassadors with care experience have shaped this vision from the ground up. Their voices, experiences and ideas have driven every point of the vision we're signing today to help transform children's services in Wales. A key part of this is ensuring children and young people remain in their communities surrounded by their networks and connections. Being able to speak in Welsh is fundamental to this.

First Minister, Eluned Morgan said:

For children entering care, the thought of changing something as fundamental as the language they use at home means immediately feeling different and out of place, at one of the most difficult times in their life. Children have told us they need to be able to speak Welsh, make friends in Welsh, and feel at home in their language – and I’m proud we’re continuing to support this.

The 56-point declaration includes commitment to ensuring care experienced children receive equal educational opportunities, mental health support when needed, and are never made homeless when leaving care.

Young Ambassador and Co-Chair of the Voices From Care Cymru Board of Trustees, Mellisa Goffin said: