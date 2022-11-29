Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Leeks secures protection
Wales’ national vegetable and emblem, the Welsh Leek, is now officially protected as it gains PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) UK GI status.
It becomes the third new Welsh product to achieve the highly sought-after UK GI status, following on from Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and Cambrian Mountains Lamb.
Welsh Leeks also becomes the 19th member of the Welsh GI family of products, joining the likes of other great produce such as Anglesey Sea Salt, Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pembrokeshire Earlies. Each family member is Welsh to the core and uniquely linked to the landscapes and seascapes which nurture them.
The UK GI scheme was established at the beginning of 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, and ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.
From now on, Welsh Leeks sold with the UK GI logo will promote the heritage and culture of Wales and provide the product and consumers with certification of quality and uniqueness.
The application for Welsh Leeks PGI status was led by Pembrokeshire’s Puffin Produce, who already have Pembrokeshire Earlies PGI under their belt.
Huw Thomas, CEO, Puffin Produce, said:
The leek is an iconic emblem of Wales - we are incredibly proud to be able to grow Welsh Leeks and the GI status is hugely important to promote the quality and heritage behind this majestic crop.
Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said:
This is great news today and I congratulate all those involved in gaining this prestigious award for Welsh Leeks. Leeks are a historic symbol of Wales, known across the world, and I’m very pleased to see this product gain the recognition and prestige it deserves.
Welsh Leeks are grown and harvested in Wales and are a product of several hybrid varieties, rather than one specific variety.
The hybrid varieties used to produce ‘Welsh Leeks’ are those most suited to Welsh growing conditions. They produce a final product which has its own specific characteristics, such as the predominant long distinctive dark green flag which comprises over 40% of the overall length of the leek.
‘Welsh Leeks’ are normally planted from late February through to May and harvested from August through until April/May, with some crops remaining in the ground for up to 12 months. The leeks can be left in the ground without affecting their quality, leading to slower maturation providing more time for the peppery flavour and buttery aroma to fully develop.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-leeks-secures-protection
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Come and see us at Winter Fair, says Rural Affairs Minister28/11/2022 16:38:00
As one of the most important events in the Welsh rural calendar takes place the Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, is encouraging visitors to this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair to call in to the Welsh Government stand.
Funding announced for culture, heritage and sport actions of the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan28/11/2022 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has announced £4.5m over the next three years to support the delivery of the culture, heritage and sport goals and actions in the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.
New compulsory biosecurity and housing measures to further protect against avian influenza28/11/2022 11:15:00
New biosecurity and housing requirements will be implemented for poultry and captive birds in Wales as surveillance of avian influenza suggests a heightened risk of disease for Wales over the winter months.
Strengthening substance misuse support for young people and families28/11/2022 10:25:00
The Welsh Government is currently consulting on how substance misuse treatment services for young people and families are provided in Wales.
Update on Agricultural Pollution Regulations as consultation published25/11/2022 16:20:00
Following an update last month on the Agricultural Pollution Regulations the Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, is today reminding farmers of the next phase of the regulations which will come into force in January 2023, while also publishing a consultation on a licensing scheme.
Land Transaction Tax update: autumn 202225/11/2022 11:05:00
Update on our Land Transaction Tax (LTT) services and guidance for tax professionals.
£1.4m grant scheme to support social care improve energy efficiency now open23/11/2022 14:05:00
A new Welsh Government grant scheme to support energy efficiency improvements and decarbonisation across Residential Social Care providers, which will help the sector deal with the cost of energy crisis, has been launched and is now open for applications, Ministers announced today.
“Fair access to Sustainable Farming Scheme for tenant farmers is vital for its success” – Lesley Griffiths22/11/2022 09:05:00
The first meeting of a new Tenancy Working Group has taken place with the aim of ensuring the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) is accessible and suitable for tenant farmers across Wales.