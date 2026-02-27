Welsh legend Max Boyce and record-breaking footballer Jess Fishlock honoured at St David Awards

Welsh star Max Boyce MBE and Wales' most capped footballer Jess Fishlock MBE have been celebrated at this year's St David Awards.

Max received the Culture award in recognition of his decades-long contribution to Welsh life. From his chart-topping albums to his iconic anthem "Hymns and Arias", the Glynneath-born performer has brought Welsh humour and warmth to audiences around the world.

Jess Fishlock was honoured with the Sport award. Wales' first footballer to reach 100 international caps, Jess was instrumental in guiding the Wales Women's National Team to their historic first UEFA EURO Championship finals last year.

Now in its 13th year, the St David Awards, hosted by the First Minister, have celebrated the achievements of over 300 people from across Wales.

Other winners include Brian Jones from Penmaenmawr, who received the Volunteering award for over 40 years of service with British International Search and Rescue Dogs.

Eluned Mogan’s Special Award went to Henry Engelhardt CBE and his wife Diane Briere de l’Isle Engelhardt OBE, recognising the creation of thousands of jobs at Admiral Insurance and their philanthropic work through the Moondance Foundation, particularly in supporting cancer research in Wales.

First Minister, Eluned Morgan said:

I am thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of Max Boyce. For generations, he has been the voice of Welsh pride, capturing the heart of the nation with his music, humour and warmth. He is a national treasure, and we are extremely proud of him. Jess Fishlock is a Welsh sporting icon, inspiring a generation of young footballers. Henry and Diane are shining examples of what it means to invest in a nation. It has been a privilege to honour all of this year's winners who make me even more proud to be Welsh. They are an inspiration to us all

The winners are: