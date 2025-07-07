Welsh Government
Welsh marine environment boosted by pioneering fishing gear recycling scheme
More than 15 tonnes of end-of-life fishing gear has been recycled since 2023 through Wales' pioneering nationwide recycling initiative, helping protect marine environments and boost recycling rates.
Deputy First Minister with Responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, visited a collection station in Aberystwyth to see firsthand how the End of Life (EoL) Fishing Gear Scheme is transforming waste management in coastal communities.
The scheme, a partnership between Welsh Government and Odyssey Innovation Ltd, provides dedicated collection points at harbours across Wales where fishers can dispose of used nets, ropes, buoys and other plastic fishing equipment for recycling.
Speaking at the Aberystwyth collection site, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:
This remains the only truly nationwide scheme of its kind in the UK, bringing in an additional resource for a previously untapped source of material and supports our aim to become the best recycling nation in the world."
Fishing gear is estimated to make up 20% of all marine litter and was the third most commonly found item in last year's Great British Beach Clean survey in Wales, accounting for 14% of litter found on Welsh beaches.
The initiative has already expanded to ten harbours across Wales, with smaller ports along the Cardigan Bay coastline showing particularly strong engagement with the scheme.
Materials collected are graded for quality and transformed into various products including council street furniture, plant containers and road materials, while nets and ropes are processed in Denmark and turned into canoes, kayaks and the innovative ‘Scuttle the Cuttle’ microplastic catching scoop, all for resale in the UK. Scuttle the Cuttle is aimed at young people and community groups for collecting fragments of plastic, including fishing gear - which constitutes a significant amount of microplastics in our environment – whilst showcasing how circularity of fishing gear can be achieved.
Rob Thompson from Odyssey Innovation, which operates the Net Regeneration Scheme that collects the marine refuse, said:
This recycling initiative stands as a prime example of how collaborative efforts between various entities can effectively foster a circular economy.
The enthusiastic participation of fishermen in recycling their gear has been absolutely essential to the scheme's success.
Equally vital has been the Welsh Government's support, which has made it viable to develop these recycling schemes and engage with our industry partners and innovations that utilise the material and reintroduce it into the economy. Ultimately, collaboration is key to achieving our shared environmental goals."
Jim Evans from the Welsh Fisherman's Association said:
We have supported the ‘End of Life’ fishing gear recycling scheme from the outset.
Fundamental to the successes of the scheme to date has been the collaborations established since the initial pilot project.
Importantly, the fantastic voluntary efforts by fishermen and women in Wales who have, and continue, to make a difference by significantly reducing reliance on landfill.
Our hope remains that through this scheme a long-term sustainable service can be extended to all ports and harbours throughout Wales.
