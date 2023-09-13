Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh museums in the spotlight
A report published yesterday shows the important contribution made by museums to Wales’ cultural life and economy.
The Museum Spotlight Survey: 2022 which was published yesterday monitors and assesses the ongoing health of the museum sector in Wales and has been running since 2006.
Latest figures show that in 2022 there were over 3 million visits to the museums in Wales that completed the survey. This compares to 4.3 million visits in 2019. Museum visitor levels overall have recovered to 69 per cent of pre Covid-19 levels.
Museums make an important contribution to the Welsh economy as well as to the museum’s local economy. They attract both local people and tourists and drive visitor spend. This spend benefits other business, particularly in the hospitality industry and accommodation providers.
A key role of our Museums is to empower learning and inspire. While in 2022, 320,000 learning participants were welcomed to museums in Wales, both formal and informal learning sessions are yet to recover to pre-pandemic numbers.
Museums across Wales are a treasure trove of local and national history and culture and the report found that Museums have over 6,300,000 objects in their collections and in order to make these collections accessible to all - almost all museums offer some online access to their collections.
Volunteer levels are also yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, there were 1,893 volunteers contributing 180,137 hours of volunteer support which is 32 per cent fewer volunteers in the workforce than in 2019.
Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
We wish to thank all those museums who contributed to the spotlight survey, which gives us valuable insights and important information to better understand the sector. Spotlight 2022 is clearly showing that recovery from the pandemic is underway, but is far from complete or uniform across the different types of museums across the country. As a Welsh Government we recognise the importance of our local and national museum sector as a key element of our cultural life in Wales, and their provision for both locals and visitors. We are already providing support to help museums face some of the challenges which were raised in the report and look forward to working with the sector in the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-museums-spotlight
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New escalation levels of Welsh health boards announced13/09/2023 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has raised the escalation level of all seven Welsh health boards amid concerns about the extreme financial challenges they are facing caused by years of UK Government austerity measures and record levels of inflation.
US investment boost for Wales’ thriving film and TV sector13/09/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government has today announced it has sold Seren Stiwdios in Cardiff to major media infrastructure company Great Point Studios who have leased the studio since 2020.
Independent report published on the future of vocational qualifications12/09/2023 16:20:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has today welcomed the publication of an independent report following a review of vocational qualifications in Wales, commissioned by the Welsh Government.
Response to the publication of the Wales domestic overnight trips12/09/2023 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism has responded to tourism figures published today.
Spain’s message to Wales on lower speed limits days ahead of 20mph roll out12/09/2023 11:05:00
“There will be some fears beforehand, but everything will become normal quickly and then everything will start to get better.”
Wales joins the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance08/09/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has become a signatory of an alliance of European regional governments, promoting growth, fostering collaboration, and developing strong value chains in the semiconductor industry.
First Minister sees positive impact 20mph is having in St Brides Major08/09/2023 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday (Thursday, September 7) visited one of the first areas in Wales to trial the new 20mph limit to learn more about the impact of the “biggest step-change in community safety in a generation.”
Wales welcomes UK’s continued participation in EU’s €100 billion Horizon Europe programme07/09/2023 16:05:00
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has welcomed the news the UK will have continued access to Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship €100 billion research and innovation programme.
Adoption of PPN 07/23: Security Classification Policy07/09/2023 14:05:00
We have adopted the UK government’s PPN 07/23 Security Classification Policy with immediate effect.