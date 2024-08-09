Friday 09 Aug 2024 @ 11:05
Welsh NHS Confederation chair speaks out against racist attacks and thanks staff on behalf of NHS leaders

Welsh NHS Confederation chair Jonathan Morgan responds to the racist attacks and violence seen in recent days and thanks NHS staff.

Jonathan Morgan, chair of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said on behalf of NHS leaders in Wales:

“As an institution that is proud to serve and employ people of all ethnicities and faiths, NHS leaders have been appalled by the level of violence, racism and destruction we have witnessed over the last week or so across many parts of the UK. Our thoughts are with all those families affected by the recent tragedies.

“Our staff are the very life blood of the NHS in Wales and the huge contribution of our diverse workforce to patient care makes the NHS what it is today. We simply would not exist or function without you all and we cannot thank you enough for your dedication, professionalism and care. Our diversity truly is one of our biggest strengths.

“NHS organisations have a duty of care and support to all service users accessing healthcare and to staff. We want to make it clear that everyone is welcome in the NHS. Racism, discrimination, verbal abuse and violence in any form is not, and will not be, tolerated in NHS settings.

“Individual NHS organisations are communicating with staff to provide additional support to them during these difficult times, redoubling efforts to ensure they feel safe.”

Original article link: https://www.nhsconfed.org/news/welsh-nhs-confederation-chair-speaks-out-against-racist-attacks-and-thanks-staff-behalf-nhs

