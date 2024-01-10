WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Bevan Commission report on 'A conversation with the public'
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Bevan Commission's report on 'A conversation with the public'.
Responding to the Bevan Commission’s report A Conversation with the Public: Challenges and Opportunities for Change, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:
“We welcome the Bevan Commission’s report and the work that has gone into it. We know the public have an enduring faith in the NHS and its founding principles of providing care to all, free at the point of need, but findings provide a greater understanding of the public’s view of the two-way transformation needed between healthcare and the public.
“Many of the emerging themes in the report are aligned with the priorities identified in the Welsh NHS Confederation’s report for the NHS at 75, which examined how we meet the needs of future generations. This includes prevention and early intervention, the wider determinants of health, care in the community, workforce challenges and reshaping the public’s relationship with the NHS and their own wellbeing.
“We must take this opportunity to co-produce and redesign services to ensure they better meet the changing needs of the population, so that services remain sustainable in the future. This includes the NHS supporting people to make decisions about looking after themselves and staying independent, ensuring they have access to the most appropriate care to meet their particular need.
“However, we must not forget that the NHS does not have all the levers to improve the health and wellbeing of the population: access to healthcare only accounts for around 10 per cent of a population’s health, with the rest shaped by socio-economic factors. All sectors have a role to play in creating a preventative model and collectively we need to create the economic, social and natural environment in Wales to support good health and wellbeing throughout the life-course.
“We look forward to engaging with the Bevan Commission on the next phase of this work to help build a sustainable healthcare system for the future.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS faces challenge of recovering after latest junior doctor strikes10/01/2024 10:25:00
The government and BMA should re-start negotiations and end this dispute, says Matthew Taylor.
Financial service volumes dip in fourth quarter09/01/2024 12:15:00
The fourth quarter of 2023 saw financial services business volumes contract for the first time since June 2020, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Volumes are expected to be broadly flat over the next three months.
TUC – UK families suffering “worst decline” in living standards in the G708/01/2024 14:05:00
UK is only country in G7 where household budgets have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
UK Space Agency: British-made science component on way to land on the moon for the first time as historic Peregrine Mission One launches08/01/2024 11:22:00
A major global space mission has launched today that will see a British-built science component land on the moon for the first time.
WWF - The food system in England will continue to fail people and planet without increased funding and urgent government action, warns new report08/01/2024 10:15:00
NHS Confederation - NHS struggling to cope amid rising winter viruses and junior doctor strikes05/01/2024 16:25:00
Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation’s Acute Network responds to the latest NHS sitrep
Unicef - Intensifying conflict, malnutrition and disease in the Gaza Strip creates a deadly cycle that threatens over 1.1 million children05/01/2024 15:10:00
Children in the Gaza Strip face a deadly triple threat to their lives, as cases of diseases rise, nutrition plummets and the escalation in hostilities approaches its fourteenth week.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA letter on strike derogations05/01/2024 11:10:00
Matthew Taylor said not all NHS organisations have a wide range of alternative staffing arrangements at their fingertips.
TUC – Soaring CEO pay shows “obscene levels of pay inequality” in Tory Britain04/01/2024 15:15:15
As FTSE bosses enjoy bumper pay rises, UK workers are on course for two decades of lost wages – union body says
UK Space Agency: Professor Adrian Michael Cruise awarded OBE for services to space04/01/2024 11:05:00
A UK scientist who established the Gravitational Wave Research Group at the University of Birmingham has been recognised in the New Year Honours for services to space, alongside leading figures from UK astronomy.