Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the appointment of an external Ministerial Advisory Group on NHS Performance and Productivity

Darren Hughes responds to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care announcement on the Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group

Responding to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care announcement on the Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes said:

“On behalf of NHS leaders across Wales we look forward to engaging with the independent NHS Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group.

“We know that improving access to health and care services and reducing waiting lists is a top priority for the public, given it affects so many of us, including our loved ones. Nobody wants to provide timely, quality care and treatment to those who need it most more than NHS leaders and staff, all of whom work tirelessly towards this every day.

“It is vital that the Advisory Group considers all aspects of the health and social care system, as a focus on one area can all too often have a negative effect on another. Prevention and support, access to advice, primary care, diagnostics and efficient pathways of care from beginning to end is critical.

“Waiting lists cannot and must not be considered in a silo but as part of the whole health and social care system, across primary care, community care, mental health services and social care. The ability to discharge medically fit patients from hospital remains a huge challenge for all health boards due to the immense pressures in social care, despite best efforts in joint working with local authority partners, and this aspect must be considered by the Advisory Group due to the impact it has on patient flow and demand across the health and care system.

“The Advisory Group should also consider the wider determinants of health - fair work, housing, transport, access to green spaces, leisure and the arts – which are all essential to our health and wellbeing. Only by working across sector and government department boundaries as One Welsh Public Service will we be able to truly embrace prevention and tackle demand so the NHS can be there for those who need it most.”

Written Statement: Performance and Productivity Ministerial Advisory Group (1 October 2024)