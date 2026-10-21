Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the Welsh Government’s plans for a National Care Service Programme

Darren Hughes restates the contribution of social care and calls for cross-UK, cross-party working on reforms.

Responding to the Welsh Government’s announcement of its plans for a National Care Service Programme, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:

“The contribution social care, and its staff, make is often unseen but cannot be overstated. Those working in social care play a critical role in helping people live well and independently in their communities, reducing their need to be cared for in medical settings and supporting them once they are discharged from hospital.

“Yet it remains one of the biggest challenges facing society in all parts of the UK. While significant work has already been undertaken in Wales, comprehensive reform is long overdue.

“We therefore support the direction of travel outlined by the Welsh Government for the National Care Service Programme.

“On behalf of NHS leaders, we’ve consistently called for long-term reform that puts social care on a sustainable footing, supported by stable funding, a valued workforce, better use of data and stronger integration between health and social care services.

“The priority now must be turning this ambition into delivery through clear national leadership, accountability and joint approaches to planning, performance and financial frameworks. This will help move beyond organisational boundaries and deliver genuinely integrated services around the needs of people and communities.

“Given the renewed focus on social care at a UK Government level, including the acceleration of the Casey Review and the prospect of additional funding for Wales, we encourage the Welsh and UK governments to work closely together as reforms develop.

“We must recognise that reforming social care will require sustained action beyond a single Senedd term. We therefore call on the Welsh Government to work with all political parties to build lasting consensus on its long-term future and funding.

“NHS leaders look forward to working with the Welsh Government and partners across health and care as the National Care Service Programme develops, so that reform delivers lasting improvements for people who draw on care and support, the workforce and the wider health and care system in Wales”.