WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes acceptance of proposed resident doctor contract reform
Following a referendum vote, the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepted the proposed contract, negotiated in partnership.
Responding to the news of the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepting the proposed resident doctor contract reform, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:
“NHS leaders welcome this as another example of successfully working in partnership, despite challenges.
“This is not just a result for resident doctors, but for NHS leaders, patients and the public. By coming to the table, and through the hard work of NHS Wales Employers, Welsh Government colleagues and BMA Cymru Wales to find a resolution, we have avoided potentially damaging disruption to services through industrial action. This means the NHS can continue to provide treatment to the people of Wales as quickly as possible.
“At the end of the day, we all want our healthcare staff to feel valued and respected, and for patients to receive the best possible care. We thank all partners involved for their commitment to achieving this.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Violence Against Women and Girls strategy18/12/2025 16:25:00
Cllr Matt Boughton, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities committee responds to the announcement of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG)
LGA responds to Local Government Public Health Grant18/12/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the publication of the Public Health Grant 2026-29 for local authorities
TUC calls for “sequence of rate cuts” in coming months to ease pressure on households and firms18/12/2025 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the latest inflation figures showing a larger than expected fall of 0.4 points in CPI from 3.6 in October to 3.2 per cent in November
NHS Confederation responds to changes to urgent dental care18/12/2025 10:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to government announcement on changes to urgent dental care.
CBI Wales reacts to introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 202417/12/2025 11:05:00
CBI Wales yesterday reacted to the introduction of the Infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024.
GSTP case studies 2019–202516/12/2025 16:05:00
Case studies of projects delivered through UK involvement in the European Space Agency's General Space Technology Programme (GSTP) from 2019–2025.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202516/12/2025 15:17:15
This report was issued in December 2025 and covers the time period 1 November 2025 to 30 November 2025 inclusive.
TUC Cymru calls for stronger commitment from all parties to Save Welsh Industry as it warns Reform policies could put 40,000 jobs at risk.16/12/2025 12:15:00
TUC Cymru yesterday (Monday) warned of the serious threat to Welsh industries like automotive, metals and plastic manufacturing posed by policies put forward by Conservatives and Reform.
Business groups provide update on Employment Rights Bill15/12/2025 16:05:00
Business organisations are clear that there remain concerns about many of the powers contained in the Employment Rights Bill.