Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes acceptance of proposed resident doctor contract reform

Following a referendum vote, the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepted the proposed contract, negotiated in partnership.

Responding to the news of the BMA Welsh resident doctors committee formally accepting the proposed resident doctor contract reform, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:

“NHS leaders welcome this as another example of successfully working in partnership, despite challenges.

“This is not just a result for resident doctors, but for NHS leaders, patients and the public. By coming to the table, and through the hard work of NHS Wales Employers, Welsh Government colleagues and BMA Cymru Wales to find a resolution, we have avoided potentially damaging disruption to services through industrial action. This means the NHS can continue to provide treatment to the people of Wales as quickly as possible.

“At the end of the day, we all want our healthcare staff to feel valued and respected, and for patients to receive the best possible care. We thank all partners involved for their commitment to achieving this.”

