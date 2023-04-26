WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Welsh NHS Confederation welcomes National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to Welsh Government's announcement of a National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales.
Responding to the Welsh Government press conference on the National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales,assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones said:
“We welcome the National Diagnostic Strategy for Wales as part of the ongoing Planned Care Recovery Plan, with its focus on NHS workforce, innovation and facilities such as regional diagnostic hubs.
“The hard work and determination of staff to tackle waiting lists is evident in recent performance figures and diagnostics plays an important part in patients’ treatment pathways.
“This renewed focus on improving diagnostic facilities and expanding the workforce should help more people be seen more quickly and, wherever possible, outside of hospital settings and in the community, freeing up capacity in hospitals.”
