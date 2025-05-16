Welsh parks helping children communicate

Symbol based boards have been installed in parks across Wales to help children with speech and language barriers communicate easily.

Communication boards display symbols for common words, in Welsh and English, like ‘happy’, ‘want’ and ‘finished’.

Children with speech difficulties can point to the boards designed by specialist speech and language therapists to express their wants and needs to others.

The bilingual boards also help non-Welsh speaking families learn basic Welsh words.

Following a successful pilot in west Wales, £78,000 was invested by the Welsh Government to roll out the boards across Wales, to create inclusive play spaces for all children.

Nicole Jacob from Carmarthen spoke about how the boards have helped her son Rhys’ communication. Nicole said:

Rhys uses alternative and augmentative communication and seeing communication boards in our local parks makes our family feel seen and supported. Rhys struggles with spoken language in busy places, and carrying communication devices is challenging, so these boards offer him another way to express himself. I've witnessed how the boards help children build relationships. Friends quickly learn to use them with Rhys, and they have fun back and forth interactions. It’s important that young people grow up with an awareness and appreciation for all types of communication, and the boards simply normalise alternative communication in our communities.

Research shows that poor speech skills can negatively impact a child’s outcomes, including behaviour, mental health, and being twice as likely to experience unemployment in adulthood.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:

We want every child in Wales to thrive and know that communication is essential for their future. Children should be heard and supported to find their voice, in Welsh and English, regardless of their communication abilities. I’m pleased that our investment in these innovative boards will help bridge communication gaps and is a step towards creating friendly and inclusive parks. The positive feedback from families just shows how small changes in public spaces can make a huge difference to children’s lives and development.

Clinical Lead for Augmentative and Alternative Communication at Hywel Dda University Health Board, Libby Jeffries, said: