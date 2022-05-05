Welsh Government
Welsh Procurement Policy Note (WPPN) 02/22: Transparency – Publication of Contract Award Notices
We have published a new Welsh Procurement Policy Note.
We have published a new Welsh Procurement Policy Note (WPPN) 02/22: Transparency – Publication of Contract Award. This WPPN sets out Welsh Government’s commitment to publish information about awards over certain low value thresholds on Sell2Wales (S2W) and to promote this approach as best practice to Welsh Public Sector bodies.
This guidance has been issued to support changes that are being introduced within the Welsh Public Sector to enable Welsh contracting authorities to meet upcoming transparency requirements. In addition to meeting these transparency requirements, this guidance will also support the introduction of the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) throughout the procurement lifecycle. This is consistent with the Welsh government’s decision to align itself with the UK government’s Green Paper: Transforming public procurement.
If you have any queries, please e-mail: CommercialPolicy@gov.wales
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-procurement-policy-note-wppn-02-22-transparency-publication-of-contract-award-notices-news
