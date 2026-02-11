NHS Wales
Welsh public backs stronger support for women's health and well-being after pregnancy
New findings from Public Health Wales’s latest Time to Talk Public Health survey show strong public support for the provision of health and well-being support for women in the year after pregnancy.
Overall, 78 per cent of people said it is very important that women receive support for their health and well-being in the first year after pregnancy, whether this is following birth, miscarriage or other pregnancy outcomes.
More than half of respondents (58 per cent) thought the best time for healthcare professionals to have a health and well-being conversation with women after pregnancy would be during a dedicated appointment organised by the NHS that focused on the women’s health and well-being. Fewer people felt the best time for these conversations would be during child-focused appointments such as vaccinations (21 per cent), or during appointments women have arranged to talk about a specific issue (14 per cent).
Nearly three in four people (73 per cent) thought health conversations after pregnancy should include a mix of planned topics and space for women to discuss what matters to them.
Bethan Jenkins, Principal Public Health Practitioner, at Public Health Wales, said:
“These findings reflect a strong public backing for personalised, holistic support rather than a generalised approach.
“They also highlight the importance of creating space for meaningful health and well-being conversations at the right time.”
Health visitors were seen as a key source of support for women after pregnancy, with 80% of respondents saying they should have a major role in supporting women’s health and well-being. Midwives (68 per cent), practice nurses (69 per cent) and GPs (66 per cent) were also widely viewed as important sources of support, alongside other community-based professionals like community pharmacists.
Mental health and well-being was identified as a top priority, with 79 per cent saying it should be a very important part of support after pregnancy. Physical health was also highly important (69 per cent), alongside healthy behaviours (56 per cent) and social well-being (54 per cent).
Time to Talk Public Health is Public Health Wales’s national public engagement panel, enabling residents across Wales to share their views on key public health issues and inform policy and practice.
The survey was carried out between 1 October and 4 November 2025 and included 1,418 people aged 16 and over living in Wales. Data is weighted to the population of Wales based on age, sex and deprivation quintile.
For more information about TTPH, please visit our website Time to Talk Public Health or email the TTPH team at talkPHWales@wales.nhs.uk.
