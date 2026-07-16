Welsh Revenue Authority collects almost £400 million in tax revenue for Wales

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA), Wales' tax authority, yesterday (15 July 2026) announced that it collected nearly £400 million in tax revenue for Wales in the last financial year.

Publishing its Annual Report and Accounts for 2025 to 2026, the WRA reflects on a year of change, growth and continued delivery, marking the first year of its Corporate Plan for 2025 to 2028.

The WRA collects Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) on behalf of the Welsh Government. This revenue is reinvested in vital public services, from the NHS to schools, in communities across Wales.

Since 2018, the WRA has collected more than £2.7 billion in total for Wales. It does this through 'Our Approach', a Welsh way of doing tax.

Highlights from the year include:

a reduction in the average time taken to complete a tax investigation

88% of people rated the WRA’s services easy to use

the WRA ranked among the highest scoring Civil Service organisations in the UK on the employee engagement index for the eighth year running

The WRA has also continued to expand its capability, supporting the Welsh Government in preparing to collect Visitor Levy on behalf of local councils and manage the registration of visitor accommodation providers in Wales.

Rebecca Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer of the WRA, yesterday said:

Our Approach is at the heart of everything we do. This means we start from a position of high trust – recognising that the vast majority people and organisations want to do the right thing first time, and we work with them to help get things right first time.



When mistakes happen, we help them to put things right. Where people deliberately avoid their obligations, we take firm and appropriate action.



Our results this year reflect this approach in action. Collecting almost £400 million for Wales is something we're proud of. We've continued to collect and manage Wales’ devolved taxes while doing new things and improving how we work.

This annual report and accounts marks the WRA's first year of its Corporate Plan for 2025 to 2028. The plan sets out how the WRA aims to be Easy, Fair and Sustainable.

Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, yesterday said:

This annual report reflects an organisation that has grown in confidence and capability. In just 8 years, the WRA has established itself as a trusted part of Wales' public infrastructure - collecting more than £2.7 billion for Welsh public services and laying the foundations for what comes next. Our corporate plan sets out an ambitious but clear vision. Easy, Fair and Sustainable aren't just words, they describe how we want every person and business in Wales to experience dealing with their tax authority. I'm proud that this organisation has the values, the people and the plans to make good on that commitment.

Read the report: Welsh Revenue Authority: Annual Report and Accounts 2025 to 2026.