Welsh Revenue Authority raises almost £300 million in tax revenue
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (19 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2023 to 2024, reporting almost £300 million raised in tax revenue for Wales.
The WRA is responsible for managing Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) on behalf of the Welsh Government. The revenue raised supports public services, like the NHS and schools, in communities across Wales.
The report is focused on the tax authority’s sixth year of operations. Highlights include:
- almost 99% of tax returns were filed on time by taxpayers and representatives - an above target figure
- nearly 98% of transactions were filed correctly first time
- over £2.3 million of LTT was either protected or recovered as additional revenue
- proactive use of data analysis, intelligence sharing, and enquiries helped us collect more LDT
- last year, amongst 100 plus organisations, we scored second for overall employee engagement (Civil Service People Survey 2023)
The WRA has developed Our Approach, a Welsh way of doing tax, to help people pay the right tax, first time. This proactive way of managing tax involves actively engaging with and supporting taxpayers, as well as representatives, to file tax.
Dyfed Alsop, Chief Executive and Accounting Officer for the WRA, said:
Reporting on our sixth year of operations, it’s positive to see how the vast majority of people have continued to get tax right. This is a positive sign that our way of engaging and supporting people to file the right tax, first time, is continuing to be effective.
We’ve also evolved the way we manage tax at risk, as detailed in the report. We’ve either protected or recovered further tax by intervening after tax is filed or paid incorrectly. Our priority remains, however, on helping people to file correctly in the first place, so we manage taxes efficiently.
We were pleased to start work to explore a visitor levy service for Wales too. This is something that I look forward to working further on with our people, stakeholders, and partners, as we build digital capability internally to deliver a new digital service for Wales.
Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said:
This report covers my second year as Chair. I’m proud to have offered strategic support, along with other board members, to help the leadership team develop and grow this people-focused organisation.
In the year, all the teams worked hard to retain the unique culture the WRA offers, as we welcomed new people, maintained existing tax services, and prepared for the future visitor levy. Diolch to everyone who has played a part in our story during this latest reporting year.
For further information, visit:
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-revenue-authority-raises-almost-300-million-tax-revenue
