Welsh Revenue Authority raises over £400 million in tax revenue for Wales
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (14 September) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
- Above target with nearly 99% of tax returns filed on time.
- Nearly 98% of transactions were correct first time.
- Achieved a significant milestone with the first cases of Unauthorised Disposals charged and tax collected.
Other performance highlights:
- Recovered and protected £2.75 million in tax.
- Nearly 92% of survey respondents said our services were easy to use.
- 93% of our people think we’re a fair and inclusive employer - the highest score in the Civil Service People Survey 2022.
- Ranked in the top 3 across more than 100 employers for the third year running (Civil Service People Survey 2022).
Ruth Glazzard, Chair:
This was the first year of delivering our new Corporate Plan 2022 to 2025. It saw us advancing in our aim to get tax paid right, first time by giving more timely guidance and changing our systems to maintain high customer satisfaction.
It was also my first year as Chair. Firsthand I saw how our collaborative, innovative and kind culture makes the WRA a great place to work.
Dyfed Alsop, CEO:
This report covers the first year of our latest corporate plan. I’m pleased to see how it reflects the way we are maturing as a tax authority.
The cost-of-living crisis made us more conscious than ever of the needs of others. This was true of how we spent our money and the ways we worked with our taxpayers. For instance, we found new ways to prevent debt happening and provided better support to those where debt was unavoidable.
We also report for the first time on the charging and collection of tax from our first UDT (Unauthorised Disposals Tax) cases helping support wider efforts to discourage the illegal disposal of waste in Wales.
Finally, we obviously couldn’t have done this alone and I’d like again to thank the taxpayers, agents and other delivery partners who have helped us create an efficient and fair tax system for Wales.
For further information:
