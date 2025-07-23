Welsh Government
Welsh Revenue Authority reports £2 billion in revenue for Wales
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (23 July) announced £372 million in tax revenue for Wales during the last financial year.
Publishing its Annual Report and Accounts for 2024 to 2025, the WRA passed the £2 billion mark for the total amount of tax collected since the start of operations in 2018.
Revenue from Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax is re-invested by Welsh Government in public services, like the NHS and schools, in communities across Wales.
The report focuses on the WRA’s seventh year of operations. Highlights include:
- Over 56,000 LTT returns processed efficiently
- Tax recovery exceeded £2 million for the first time on LTT
- More than £34 million in tax collected for LDT
- Achieved spend within 1% of budget
The WRA also reported on its work supporting Welsh Government in preparing for the Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill, providing the Welsh Treasury with operational insight to help develop the legislation.
The WRA continued to grow capability and skills to deliver in these new areas of responsibility. They’ve been involving stakeholders from the industry in their work.
The report marks the leadership transition from founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dyfed Alsop, to Interim CEO, Rebecca Godfrey. She said:
We continued to make progress in embedding what we call, ‘Our Approach’, a Welsh way of doing tax. This proactive way of supporting people to get things right resulted in the vast majority of people filing and paying the right tax the first time.
We also innovated in current taxes by mitigating tax at risk. This is about helping people to put things right when they get their taxes wrong. We recovered a record amount of tax through this work.
Continuing to support Welsh Government with a focus on visitor levy and national registration has also been a highlight. I’m proud of the important role we can play in leading on new public services for Wales.
The report closes the final year of the WRA's Corporate Plan 2022 to 2025. In April 2025, the WRA published its latest corporate plan.
Ruth Glazzard, Chair of the WRA, said: "As we report on this period and look ahead with our next corporate plan, this feels like a pivotal moment in our evolution.
“We’ve continued to make strong progress with our current responsibilities. We've also made preparations to deliver new services on behalf of Welsh Government. We look forward to the next chapter as we deliver more for Wales.”
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, welcomed the publication of the report in a Written Statement.
Read the Welsh Revenue Authority: Annual Report and Accounts 2024 to 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-revenue-authority-reports-2-billion-revenue-wales
