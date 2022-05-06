Welsh Revenue Authority to appoint a new board Chair

The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has launched the process to appoint a new Chair to its board.

This is a Ministerial public appointment, made by the Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans MS.

The current and first Chair, Kathryn Bishop CBE, will come to the end of her term in October 2022, having originally been appointed in October 2017.

The WRA’s Board is made up of its:

Chair

non-executive members

executive members including Chief Executive, Dyfed Alsop

a staff elected member

For further information or to apply, visit the Welsh Government recruitment portal website.