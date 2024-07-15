Welsh school students get experience as doctors and dentists

Fifty-five budding medics got a taste of a career in medicine and life as a medical student at a medical residential last week.

The Year 12 Seren Academy learners from across Wales spent three days as medical undergrads at Cardiff University’s state-of-the-art medical facilities, attending practical clinical sessions and interactive lectures. Living on campus like a real undergraduate and learning clinical and communication skills from practising doctors and experts

During the 3 days the potential medics got hands on experience as a doctor during the ‘Hope Hospital’ workshop. With volunteers playing the part of patients the students, supported by clinicians, were required to take their clinical history, assess, and treat symptoms.

A further 15 Seren students attended the dentistry residential at Wales’ only Dental School at Cardiff University taking part in dental workshops and getting firsthand experience in dentistry.

The Seren Academy’s residential courses are one part of the programme of activity provided to its learners to build the relevant skills, experience and expertise to apply for competitive courses and universities.

Last year 166 learners from the Seren Academy went on to study medicine or dentistry at leading Universities.

The Seren Academy is a fully funded Welsh Government initiative to support the most able learners, regardless of socioeconomic background, have the ambition, capability and curiosity to fulfil their potential and excel in their future educational goals at the highest level. Currently around 23,000 learners in years 8 to 13 are participating in Seren.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:

Seren has had tremendous success supporting the most able Welsh students to reach their full potential. This is yet another example of how the academy is inspiring the doctors and dentists of the future to apply to the best degree courses. We will always need highly skilled medical professionals, and this is a great way of not only highlighting the fantastic facilities Welsh universities can offer students but also help Welsh students get into rewarding careers in medicine, irrespective of background.

Chief Dental Officer, Andrew Dickenson, said:

It was a privilege to welcome and chat to the prospective dental students at Cardiff University School of Dentistry Summer School this week. Good oral health is integral to everyone’s overall health and, as such, dentists are essential members of our healthcare system. The Summer School will highlight that dentistry is a rewarding career with opportunities to make a genuine contribution to our populations health. Using the fantastic modern facilities at Cardiff Dental Hospital will showcase how our future dentists are being trained and stimulate their interest whilst preparing for their university applications.

Professor Rachel Errington, Deputy Head School of Medicine at Cardiff University, said: