Welsh schools helping to boost children’s vegetable intake
Almost 500 schools are taking part in the ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’ campaign, helping more than 100,000 children eat more vegetables and make healthier food choices.
Eat Them to Defeat Them from Veg Power – supported by the Welsh Government – makes eating vegetables fun and encourages children to explore new foods.
Research shows children aren’t eating enough vegetables, with a third eating less than one portion a day.
The campaign has been proven to increase vegetable intake, even in the most reluctant - 67% said the campaign helped them eat more veg.
Windsor Clive Primary School in Cardiff is one of the schools taking part in the campaign this year and children have enjoyed learning about the importance of a balanced diet.
They also had an opportunity to make fresh pasta, taste new foods and learn about preparing healthy meals thanks to the Food Hour pilot project.
The Food Hour project dedicates an hour in class every day to teaching and inspiring children about nutrition, with practical classes about how to grow, cook and prepare healthy food.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
We want every child to have their best, healthy start in life and understand the importance of a balanced diet.
Unfortunately, the amount of veg we all eat has decreased over the years. A poor diet can put children at a disadvantage and increase the risk of obesity.
It's great to see so many schools involved in this campaign, helping children to make healthier choices. The Eat Them to Defeat Them campaign and Food Hour pilot project are brilliant ways of inspiring children to eat and cook healthy food.
