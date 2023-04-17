Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh seafood on show at fin-tastic world event
Four North Wales seafood companies will be looking to make waves at the industry’s biggest global event in Barcelona next week.
Seafood Expo Global, which runs between 25-27 April, will see exhibits from more than 80 countries and Ross Shellfish Ltd from Caernarfon, Holyhead’s South Quay Shellfish and Ocean Bay Seafoods, and The Lobster Pot in Church Bay, will be representing Wales.
Barcelona is a major European seafood hub, and Seafood Expo Global is returning for a second year to Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue.
The 2022 event, which The Lobster Pot and Ocean Bay Seafood attended, saw over 1,550 businesses showcasing their Products for thousands of professionals from the sector.
The Welsh Government funded stand is being co-ordinated by the Food and Drink Wales Seafood Cluster. The Cluster encourages joint working amongst the seafood industry.
Visitors to the Welsh Seafood stand will also have a taster of what Wales has to offer thanks to chef Harri Alun from the renowned Carden Park Hotel.
Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:
I am pleased the Welsh Government has a presence once again at this huge event in Barcelona, bringing the industry in Wales to an international audience and potential new customers.
Seafood Expo Global provides a great opportunity for the four Welsh seafood companies to show their fantastic produce to the world.
I wish Ross Shellfish Ltd, South Quay Shellfish, The Lobster Pot and Ocean Bay Seafoods all the best in Barcelona.
Julie Hill at the Lobster Pot said:
The Lobster Pot is delighted to be attending the Global Seafood Expo 2023 in Barcelona as part of the Wales Pavilion.
With its truly global nature, it is a hugely important event for us. It provides us with the vital opportunity to meet with customers, potential customers, suppliers and gain a vast amount of market intelligence which keeps us at the forefront of the seafood industry in the UK.
Based in Anglesey, The Lobster Pot is one of the top exporters in the UK, providing access to global markets for the shellfish boats of Wales.
We are grateful to the Welsh Government for the continued opportunity.
Nia Griffith, North Wales Seafood Cluster Manager, said:
It’s great to be going back to Barcelona to showcase the first-class produce from Wales.
This year we’re doubling the number of Welsh seafood businesses featured on our stand and I’m sure the international audience will be impressed with what they see.
The Welsh Government is also reminding fishers and vessel owners in Wales a £400,000 grant fund to support them to adapt to market conditions for seafood products is open until 12 May.
The European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) is co-financed by the Welsh Government and the European Commission. The EMFF Standard Costs Scheme will support fishers and vessel owners to purchase equipment from a pre-determined list, at standard costs, allowing them to add value to their catch.
The Minister said:
This funding will be important in helping fishers and vessel owners to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions for seafood products.
“The fund is open now until 12 May and I strongly encourage those with an interest to apply to the fund by the closing date.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-seafood-show-fin-tastic-world-event
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Wales first in the UK to increase Education Maintenance Allowance payment17/04/2023 11:05:00
Wales is set to be the first UK nation to increase the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) payment, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has confirmed.
Extra £600,000 of funding for credit unions to support ethical and affordable lending during cost of living crisis13/04/2023 15:20:00
The Minister for Social Justice has today announced continued funding for credit unions to expand their lending and support more financially vulnerable people.
Welsh Government supports UK and Ireland UEFA EURO 2028 bid13/04/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government is a full partner in the ambitious UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.
Aberystwyth construction firm set to build on their success thanks to Welsh Government investment12/04/2023 16:15:00
The Welsh Government is supporting Aberystwyth-based LEB Construction Limited to expand its operations at the town’s Glanyrafon Industrial Estate with a £537,000 investment which will help the company grow, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has announced today.
Avian Influenza: Housing Order to be lifted on 18 April12/04/2023 11:05:00
Bird owners should continue to practice rigorous hygiene and biosecurity as housing measures for poultry and captive birds are to be lifted on 18 April, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Richard Irvine has said.
Extra £3.3m to implement mental health workforce plan12/04/2023 09:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Well-being has announced an additional £3.3m to support the implementation of the Strategic Mental Health Workforce plan in 2023-24.
Llys Rhosyr, a Royal Court of the Princes of Gwynedd, becomes Cadw's 131st monument11/04/2023 14:05:00
An important court of the medieval Princes of Gwynedd, Llys Rhosyr, Anglesey, has been acquired for the nation by Cadw, so that the story of this significant site in Wales’ history is preserved and protected for present and future generations, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden recently (08 April 2023) announced.
Welsh Government extends funding for successful e-cycle schemes11/04/2023 13:05:00
Two electric bike loan schemes that have successfully encouraged more local residents to swap their car for a bike in communities across Wales will receive additional funding for a further year, the Welsh Government has announced.
Minister praises officers for their vital role in keeping communities safe while on patrol with South Wales Police11/04/2023 11:05:00
Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, has joined South Wales Police on patrol in Barry, gaining invaluable insight into the work they do day-in, day-out to keep communities safe.