Welsh Secondary school races ahead to F1 competition world finals

Learners from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern will take part in the F1 in Schools world finals after taking the chequered flag and becoming the Welsh Champions of the UK nationals.

Developing their STEM skills, the F1 in Schools competition encourages learners to design and manufacture a miniature F1 car using computer aided design software and computer aided manufacturing techniques (CAD/CAM). The aim is to create the fastest car possible with teams also being assessed on its design and engineering, their verbal presentation and the pit display.

Team Hypernova, formed of six pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern, started their F1 in Schools journey four years ago. At this year’s UK Nationals, Hypernova sped ahead of their competition having the fastest overall track time of 1.267 seconds. They also won the Sponsorship and Marketing Award for the Professional Class and were nominated for the Project Management Award.

Carys, Hypernova's project manager recently said:

Taking part in this competition has been really rewarding. Working as a team has been fun and it's enabled me to learn how to adapt to different team member's needs. This competition has shown me that I enjoy STEM, particularly the communication side. I plan to study medicine and if I hadn't had this experience I probably wouldn’t have even considered it as a career. This is also my first time going abroad and I am really excited. There's going to be teams competing from across the world, and it will be nice to connect with them over the subjects we are passionate about. We're the first Welsh-speaking school that is competing and we’re proud that we can promote the language and show that Wales can do well in STEM.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle recently said:

I am incredibly proud of our learners and the hard work they have put into this competition, and I would like to offer my biggest congratulations. STEM plays a very important role in Wales, and this is a fantastic and exciting way for learners to enhance their skills. I wish them all the best in the world finals. Pob lwc!

The F1 in Schools secondary school competition is part-funded by the Welsh Government Education Directorate.