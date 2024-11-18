Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Secondary school races ahead to F1 competition world finals
Learners from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern will take part in the F1 in Schools world finals after taking the chequered flag and becoming the Welsh Champions of the UK nationals.
Developing their STEM skills, the F1 in Schools competition encourages learners to design and manufacture a miniature F1 car using computer aided design software and computer aided manufacturing techniques (CAD/CAM). The aim is to create the fastest car possible with teams also being assessed on its design and engineering, their verbal presentation and the pit display.
Team Hypernova, formed of six pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern, started their F1 in Schools journey four years ago. At this year’s UK Nationals, Hypernova sped ahead of their competition having the fastest overall track time of 1.267 seconds. They also won the Sponsorship and Marketing Award for the Professional Class and were nominated for the Project Management Award.
Carys, Hypernova's project manager recently said:
Taking part in this competition has been really rewarding. Working as a team has been fun and it's enabled me to learn how to adapt to different team member's needs. This competition has shown me that I enjoy STEM, particularly the communication side. I plan to study medicine and if I hadn't had this experience I probably wouldn’t have even considered it as a career.
This is also my first time going abroad and I am really excited. There's going to be teams competing from across the world, and it will be nice to connect with them over the subjects we are passionate about. We're the first Welsh-speaking school that is competing and we’re proud that we can promote the language and show that Wales can do well in STEM.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle recently said:
I am incredibly proud of our learners and the hard work they have put into this competition, and I would like to offer my biggest congratulations. STEM plays a very important role in Wales, and this is a fantastic and exciting way for learners to enhance their skills. I wish them all the best in the world finals. Pob lwc!
The F1 in Schools secondary school competition is part-funded by the Welsh Government Education Directorate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-secondary-school-races-ahead-f1-competition-world-finals
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Business going swimmingly for recycled wetsuit fashion label18/11/2024 14:05:00
An award-winning young designer from Swansea who is making waves with her fashion collection is encouraging others with business aspirations to seek support from Business Wales this Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Extra support for disadvantaged households this winter15/11/2024 16:25:00
Welsh Government boosts support for fuel vouchers and heat fund with additional £700,000 to help vulnerable households this winter.
Strong roots give further growth for National Forest15/11/2024 14:05:00
Today, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has announced a further 18 sites have been given National Forest for Wales status through the latest Status Scheme round.
The Indigenous Leaders from Peruvian Amazon using Welsh Government funding to move to renewable energy15/11/2024 11:15:00
Members from a Peruvian Amazon nation visited Wales this week to discuss the Wampís’ vital work to protect the Amazon rainforest and how Welsh Government funding is helping to support them move to renewable energy.
Digital ambition in emergency departments boosts efforts to reduce carbon emissions14/11/2024 15:25:00
Emergency departments across Wales are being challenged to embrace digital technology in a bid to make patient care more efficient and become environmentally sustainable.
An electric vehicle motor show has come to Cardiff as part of Wales Climate Week14/11/2024 14:05:00
The event, held at Techniquest in Cardiff Bay, allowed visitors to see and test drive the latest electric vehicles available for purchase.
Eluned Morgan marks hundred days as First Minister14/11/2024 13:05:00
Eluned Morgan yesterday reflected on her first 100 days as First Minister of Wales.
Programme developing Wales’ engineers of tomorrow to be expanded with £1.2 million14/11/2024 11:15:00
More children will soon benefit from a programme aiming to inspire and develop Wales’ engineers of tomorrow, thanks to a £1.2 million investment from Welsh Government.
Welsh Government takes action to accelerate infrastructure planning decisions13/11/2024 16:05:00
New proposals will allow infrastructure planning decisions of national significance to be taken more quickly.