Welsh Secretary celebrates 40 years of S4C
The broadcaster, which has been a pillar for Wales and the Welsh language, marks four decades since it was created.
Secretary of State David TC Davies has congratulated broadcaster S4C on its 40th anniversary.
Since 1982 S4C has entertained and served viewers throughout Wales and beyond. The channel celebrated its 40th birthday on 1 November.
The UK government continues to support S4C. Earlier this year the channel secured an improved funding deal which included £7.5m in new money each year to support its digital services.
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies yesterday said:
Congratulations to S4C on 40 years of broadcasting. The channel has educated and entertained generations of audiences and plays a crucial role in the creative industries in Wales.
As a government we continue to support S4C so it can create and broadcast the highest-quality content to audiences in Wales and across the world.
