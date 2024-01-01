Welsh Secretary congratulates 2024 New Year's Honours recipients

Dozens of people from across Wales have been recognised by His Majesty The King.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has congratulated the recipients from Wales on the King’s New Year Honours List.

Among dozens of recipients from Wales were singer Dame Shirley Bassey, businesswomen Amanda Blanc and Joanna Swash and many more recipients of honours for services in the community including Pembrokeshire guide leader Wendy Barnett (BEM), water safety campaigner Debbie Turnbull (MBE) and founder member of Monmouth Male Voice Choir Huw Edwards (MBE).

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said:

I am inspired by the many inspirational people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the New Year Honours List. It is fantastic to see people from such a wide range of backgrounds being recognised, including for services to business, community work, culture, charity or health. Hearing about the extraordinary and invaluable work of so many people from across Wales is inspiring - I congratulate all the recipients being honoured and thank each and every one for their contribution.

The full New Year Honours List 2024 list