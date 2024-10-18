Welsh Secretary hails new era for Wales office on 60th anniversary

An event was held at Tŷ William Morgan in Cardiff to mark the 60 years of the creation of the Secretary of State for Wales in 1964.

The Welsh Secretary has said the Wales Office will be a “dedicated champion for our nation at the Cabinet Table” as the department marked its 60th anniversary.

Jo Stevens said she aimed to reinvigorate the Wales Office on her appointment and had already “forged a new partnership” with Welsh Government as well as beginning to deliver some of the UK Government’s key priorities.

On Thursday 17 October, an event was held at Ty William Morgan in Cardiff, one of the Wales Office’s two bases along with Gwydyr House in London, to mark the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Secretary of State for Wales in 1964.

Speaking at the event, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

The Wales Office exists as a dedicated champion for our nation and I believe it is critical that Wales has its voice at the Cabinet table, steadfastly advocating on behalf of our country. This is a legacy I will continue to champion and strengthen. But I want to go further and faster in strengthening the voice and the impact of the Wales Office across government and in the experiences of people across Wales. When I came into office in July, I set out my plans to reinvigorate the Wales Office and set a clear vision for its future. The last decade has been characterised by a fractious relationship between Welsh and UK Governments and as a first act, we have fundamentally reset the relationship between the Welsh and UK governments. The First Minister and I are forging a new partnership, based on trust, respect for devolution, cooperation, and delivery. That is the bedrock on which everything else is built.”

The Welsh Secretary added that as well as reforming the Wales Office she has begun to deliver on the priorities set out on her appointment to the post.

Since July in Wales, announcements have included:

A better deal with Tata Steel that secures the immediate future of Port Talbot steelworks, lays the foundations for future investment and enhances protections for the workforce in Port Talbot, Llanwern, Trostre and Shotton.

£13.5m released from the Port Talbot Transition Board to support the community and supply chain.

Major inward investment successes with Eren Holdings and Kellanova making huge investments in North East Wales which will deliver hundreds of good jobs.

A boost to the number of trains running on the North Wales mainline by 50%, announced alongside the Welsh Government.

Creation of the publicly-owned GB Energy, unleashing the potential we have for clean power in Wales from new nuclear in Ynys Mon, to floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. Seven Welsh tidal stream, solar and offshore wind projects across the country were successful in securing contracts earlier this year.

A new partnership between the UK and Welsh governments to drive down NHS waiting lists on both sides of the border.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:

Our new Wales Office will be bolder, more influential and set a positive vision for our nation, once again playing a central role in improving people’s day-to-day lives whatever their background and wherever they live. We will work across the two governments to deliver economic stability and growth, clean power by 2030, border security and safer streets and public services fit for the future. We will deliver on our missions for government, for and on behalf of the people of Wales.”

The post of Secretary of State for Wales came into existence on 17 October 1964 with Llanelli MP Jim Griffiths the first to hold the position.

When the National Assembly for Wales was established in 1999, the new Wales Office replaced the Welsh Office to carry out the remaining functions of the Secretary of State for Wales.

Jo Stevens MP was appointed the 22nd holder of the post following the 4 July General Election this year. She became the first woman from the Labour Party to hold the position.

Guests at Thursday’s 60th anniversary event included a number of previous Welsh Secretaries, members of public and uniformed services and figures from Welsh public life. Exhibits from the history of the department, provided by the National Library of Wales, were also on display.