Welsh Secretary heads to US and Canada to boost trade and investment

This visit comes as Aston Martin resume exports to the US, protecting 600 jobs in St Athan.

The deal negotiated with the US protects thousands of car making jobs and supports growth in the Welsh aerospace industry.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, in Toronto and New York to drive further inward investment to Wales

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens is this week (22-25 July) travelling to the United States and Canada on a mission to boost trade and investment in Wales. The two countries are among the most significant markets for Welsh exports, with goods and services worth over £2 billion destined for the US and Canada each year.

Trade and investment between Wales and North America supports over 50,000 Welsh jobs. With the significant economic links between the countries, the US and Canada provides Welsh businesses with great opportunities to grow and prosper. The visit follows the signing of the UK’s economic prosperity deal with the US in May, protecting businesses and securing jobs across the country, and boosting key sectors in Wales like steel, aerospace, car making and life sciences.

Car manufacturer Aston Martin, which has a base in St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan employing at least 600 people, resumed exports to the United States following the successful trade deal. The Welsh Secretary will visit the new Aston Martin showroom in New York City and meet executives.

Jo Stevens’ visit to North America comes after the UK Government’s publication of its Industrial Strategy and aims to highlight Wales as a key destination for inward investment into the UK.

During the visit the Welsh Secretary will raise awareness of this December’s Investment Summit in Wales, encouraging North American business leaders and investors to participate in the event.

Driving investment into Wales is the Welsh Secretary’s primary goal, with high profile business facing events and roundtable meetings with industry leaders and investors in Toronto and New York.

Her programme includes:

Hosting a reception for business at Aston Martin’s new showroom in New York City

Meeting key Canadian businesses with an interest in Wales – including from manufacturing and other sectors – at a roundtable meeting in Toronto.

A business breakfast with investors in sport real estate in the UK in New York.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

There are strong and important economic and cultural ties between Wales and North America and it is fantastic to be able to promote these and help strengthen them further. The UK Government has made economic growth our key mission and our new trade deal with the United States delivers fantastic benefits for our key businesses like Aston Martin and for working people across Wales. I want to build on this progress and while I am in the USA and Canada I will be discussing further opportunities for investment in Wales with companies like Aston Martin. My message is very clear – Wales is open for business.

Deputy Trade Commissioner for North America, Alan Gogbashian said:

From sports economy firms to the automotive industry, Wales plays a key role in the UK economy, and has strong trade and investment ties with Canada and the United States. It’s fantastic to host the Secretary of State for Wales in New York and Toronto this week to engage with current transatlantic businesses including Aston Martin, and to connect with potential investors ahead of the Investment Summit in Wales later this year.

The Welsh Secretary’s itinerary also includes a reception in Toronto with business and cultural groups with interests in Wales and meetings with individual investors in Wales like Vale Mining.

The Welsh Secretary travels to Toronto on Tuesday, 22 July and then onto New York City before returning to the UK on 25 July.