Wales Office
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Welsh Secretary holds call with new First Minister to discuss shared priorities
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens holds her first call with the new First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens has held her first call with the new First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth.
In the call the Welsh Secretary congratulated the First Minister on his party’s results in the recent Senedd election and outlined the importance of the First Minister and the Secretary of State for Wales working constructively on shared issues and priorities.
The Secretary of State made clear the benefit of both the UK and Welsh Governments working together on shared priorities around the cost of living and poverty as well as public services and economic growth, including the delivery of clean energy infrastructure in Wales.
The Welsh Secretary also reiterated the importance of collaboration between governments on Welsh steelmaking and transition in Port Talbot, growth funds, and defence and national security.
Yesterday’s conversation followed a call held last week between the Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the new First Minister where he also congratulated him on his appointment and offered to meet in person in June to discuss shared issues and priorities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/welsh-secretary-holds-call-with-new-first-minister-to-discuss-shared-priorities
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