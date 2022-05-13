Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Welsh Secretary sees luxury car roll off production line at Aston Martin
The world’s most powerful luxury SUV is being manufactured in Wales and shipped to more than 50 countries across the globe.
- Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, added finishing touches to a DBX707 on the assembly line
- The DBX SUV is the first Welsh built production car for nearly 50 years
- More than 100 new skilled jobs have been created
Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, David TC Davies, visited Aston Martin recently (9th May) in St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, to see the first customer DBX707 roll off the production line. It marks an important moment for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, and signposts the ambition for Aston Martin in Wales.
Aston Martin’s factory in South Wales employs over 700 staff. The production of its new DBX707 model at St Athan has created more than 100 new skilled automotive jobs.
Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, recently said:
It’s great to see the iconic Aston Martin brand roll off the production line in here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world. The success of this model is testament to the highly skilled and hard-working team, and it’s fascinating to see how they work.
I want Wales to be a highly attractive location for cutting-edge automotive technologies and the UK Government will continue to work to secure and support the investment of companies, like Aston Martin, as they drive economic growth and create jobs.
Rich Campbell, Lead Technician at Aston Martin, St Athan recently said:
I’ve been working for Aston Martin Lagonda for six years now and I love working for the company. I was always interested in cars and this job has given me the opportunity to combine my passion and my work. Since joining the company I have been able to progress and have been promoted to a Lead Technician. One of the reasons I enjoy my job because I get a lot out of helping the team achieve our goals. My son has also joined AML and it is great to know that he will now have the opportunity to have a good career.
Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, recently said:
Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed.
The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community. Wales has a rich tradition of industrial and engineering excellence and we’re excited to be forging the future and to support that proud heritage
