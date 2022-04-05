Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
|Printable version
Welsh Secretary Visits USA to Boost Trade and Investment
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart's itinerary includes meeting business representatives, political figures and a visit to a nuclear power plant.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart is this week (5-9 April) travelling to the United States on a mission to boost trade and investment in Wales.
With Welsh exports to the US worth almost £1.8bn a year, there are significant economic links between the two countries and there is huge further potential for Welsh business.
Following January’s lifting of restrictions of imports of British lamb to the US market after more than two decades, Mr Hart will meet officials from the US Department for Agriculture and the Meat Importers Council to discuss the involvement of Welsh exporters when trade in lamb resumes. Potential investment in nuclear energy in Wales is also central to the Welsh Secretary’s itinerary with talks planned with key figures in the sector.
Mr Hart’s programme includes:
- Meeting key business representatives – including from the manufacturing and energy sectors.
- Holding talks with US political figures.
- Visiting Plant Vogtle, Georgia to see the construction of Westinghouse’s AP-1000 reactor and meet senior representatives of Westinghouse, Southern Nuclear and engineering firm Bechtel.
Speaking ahead of his visit, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:
With the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States has never been more important.
There are strong and important economic and cultural ties between Wales and our American friends and it is fantastic to be able to promote these and help strengthen them further.
Over the last two years we have seen significant developments in our relationship that have been extremely beneficial to Wales, from the lifting of steel tariffs to the new exporting opportunities for Welsh lamb.
I want to build on this progress and will be discussing further opportunities for investment in Wales with nuclear energy at the heart of those discussions.
The Welsh Secretary’s itinerary also includes:
- Talks with the US Department for Agriculture and the Meat Importers Council about future imports to the US of Welsh lamb.
- An event with the British American Business Association to promote Wales.
- Meeting senior figures from energy company Valero – already a major investor in Wales.
- Talks with politicians of the Friends of Wales caucus in the US Congress.
Mr Hart travels to Washington DC on Tuesday, 5 April and then on to Georgia on Thursday 7 April with his visit supported by the British Embassy, part of the UK’s extensive world-wide diplomatic network.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/welsh-secretary-visits-usa-to-boost-trade-and-investment
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Net Zero ambitions move a step closer in Wales30/03/2022 15:20:00
The UK Government invests £20m in the South Wales Industrial Cluster, bringing together industry, academics and the public sector to work towards Net Zero.
Welsh grassroots football facilities receive regeneration funding28/03/2022 13:15:00
Beneficiaries of an initial £1.3 million investment in grassroots football facilities across Wales this year are announced by the UK Government.
Swansea’s new Arena opens with City Deal funding10/03/2022 13:33:00
Swansea's new Digital Arena has been officially opened, part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal in which UK Government is a partner.
Welsh Secretary looks to year ahead on St David's Day04/03/2022 13:15:00
Following St David’s Day, Simon Hart hopes the year ahead is one of recovery but with a focus on the crisis in Ukraine.
Final Steel Procurement Taskforce sets out recommendations to support continued competitiveness of UK steel sector23/02/2022 10:12:10
The Steel Procurement Taskforce presented the findings of its final report to the Steel Council and ministers.
City Deal project showcases technology for athletes17/02/2022 13:15:00
Wales Office Minister David TC Davies visits Swansea University to learn about Smart Garments used by elite athletes as part of a Swansea Bay City Deal project.
Ministry of Justice to move 500 jobs to Wales09/02/2022 16:07:00
Around 500 Ministry of Justice jobs are moving to Wales as part of the Places for Growth programme, helping to level up communities across the UK.