Welsh Students to Get More Help with Living Costs
The Welsh Government will increase student maintenance support by 9.4% for the 2023 to 2024 academic year, subject to regulations being made.
The average full-time Welsh student can claim £10,710 in maintenance grants and loans, which will rise to £11,720 thanks to this increase.
This will apply to full-time and part-time higher education students from Wales, who began a course on or after 1 August 2018.
Living costs support is rising in line with the National Living Wage, which is unique to Wales. In contrast, the UK Government has announced a 2.8% increase for students ordinarily resident in England.
The Welsh Government continues to provide the most progressive student finance system in the UK. Welsh undergraduate students have less to repay on average than their English peers as they can access our generous living costs package of grants and loans.
The highest level of grant support is given to those students most in need. A substantial part-time student support package is available, giving students from all backgrounds the chance to study part-time.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
Living costs should never be a barrier to studying at university. This increase in support will ensure that students from all backgrounds are able to access higher education.
Despite continuing budget pressures, I have ensured that the value of support is increased accordingly at this time of exceptional cost-of-living pressures.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-students-get-more-help-living-costs
