Welsh towns and high streets to get £12.6 million regeneration boost

Residents across Wales will see their town centres transformed as an additional £12.6 million is invested in regeneration projects from Swansea to Newport.

The new funding announced on Thursday, 26th March 2026, by the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, during a visit to the Biophilic Living project at Mowbray Yard, Swansea.

The extra funding will support projects such as the redevelopment of 1 Oxford Street and Phase 2 of the Potters Wheel project in Swansea, the redevelopment of the Grade II listed Merthyr Synagogue, and the development of Placemaking Plans for Adamsdown, Splott, Butetown and Cardiff Bay.

Since its launch in 2020, the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme has awarded more than £494 million in grant and loan funding to support regeneration across Wales. All 22 local authorities receive funding from the Transforming Towns programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: