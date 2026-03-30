Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh towns and high streets to get £12.6 million regeneration boost
Residents across Wales will see their town centres transformed as an additional £12.6 million is invested in regeneration projects from Swansea to Newport.
The new funding announced on Thursday, 26th March 2026, by the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, during a visit to the Biophilic Living project at Mowbray Yard, Swansea.
The extra funding will support projects such as the redevelopment of 1 Oxford Street and Phase 2 of the Potters Wheel project in Swansea, the redevelopment of the Grade II listed Merthyr Synagogue, and the development of Placemaking Plans for Adamsdown, Splott, Butetown and Cardiff Bay.
Since its launch in 2020, the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme has awarded more than £494 million in grant and loan funding to support regeneration across Wales. All 22 local authorities receive funding from the Transforming Towns programme.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
This funding is not just about infrastructure—it is about creating real, tangible change for the people who live and work in these areas.
By revitalising town centres, supporting local businesses, and improving public spaces, we are helping to build places where communities can thrive both socially and economically.
We know that strong, vibrant high streets are the backbone of wider economic growth across Wales. When our town centres succeed, they attract investment, create jobs, and provide opportunities that benefit the whole region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-towns-and-high-streets-get-12-6-million-regeneration-boost
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Llantrisant Health Park to cut waiting times across South East Wales30/03/2026 14:05:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan and Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently (26 March 2026) toured the site of the new £120m Llantrisant Health Park, which will speed up access to tests and treatment for people across South East Wales.
New wave of Wales-made productions set to deliver £50.6 million spend30/03/2026 12:05:00
Nine new TV projects have been approved for Welsh Government funding support so far this year, creating a slate of ambitious scripted shows that are set to bring an additional £50.6 million into the Welsh economy.
Internet connectivity transformed for 1,000 properties30/03/2026 09:10:00
The digital connectivity of 1,000 properties across Wales has been transformed thanks to the Welsh Government’s relaunched Access Broadband Cymru (ABC) grant scheme.
£9 million to upgrade Hirwaun industrial unit and create new jobs27/03/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys, in a bid to attract high-quality manufacturing businesses and create new jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.
Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories27/03/2026 12:32:00
Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.
Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect27/03/2026 10:25:00
New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.
“This is medicine. It just doesn't come in a box”: how social prescribing is changing lives across Wales27/03/2026 09:25:00
Every Saturday morning for the past 6 years, Richard Wheeler has been lacing up his trainers and heading to Aberbeeg parkrun and he’s busy making sure as many people as possible join him.
Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers26/03/2026 14:05:00
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:14:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.