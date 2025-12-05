Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, calls for decisions on two key North Wales and Border rail services to be reversed

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has expressed his ‘deep concern’ on a decision taken by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) to reduce two Avanti services affecting North Wales and the borders in its December timetable change.

In a letter to the Chief Executive of the ORR, Mr Skates recently said:

The reductions in the Avanti direct rail services between Chester and London Euston and the Sunday service Holyhead to Euston are very disappointing for passengers in North Wales. Reliable connectivity is vital for North Wales – not only for residents and businesses but also for sustaining economic growth and attracting investment. Removing the 19:32 direct service from Chester will significantly impact journey times and convenience, creating barriers for commuters and visitors alike and a double interchange penalty for passengers from North Wales. This change risks undermining regional competitiveness and the Welsh Government’s commitment to improving cross-border connectivity. The Holyhead to Euston service is a vital link supporting the visitor economy in North Wales.

He then went on to urge the ORR to reconsider their decision and work closely with operators to maintain these services to ensure North Wales remains well connected to the UK network.