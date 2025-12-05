Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, calls for decisions on two key North Wales and Border rail services to be reversed
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates has expressed his ‘deep concern’ on a decision taken by the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) to reduce two Avanti services affecting North Wales and the borders in its December timetable change.
In a letter to the Chief Executive of the ORR, Mr Skates recently said:
The reductions in the Avanti direct rail services between Chester and London Euston and the Sunday service Holyhead to Euston are very disappointing for passengers in North Wales. Reliable connectivity is vital for North Wales – not only for residents and businesses but also for sustaining economic growth and attracting investment.
Removing the 19:32 direct service from Chester will significantly impact journey times and convenience, creating barriers for commuters and visitors alike and a double interchange penalty for passengers from North Wales.
This change risks undermining regional competitiveness and the Welsh Government’s commitment to improving cross-border connectivity. The Holyhead to Euston service is a vital link supporting the visitor economy in North Wales.
He then went on to urge the ORR to reconsider their decision and work closely with operators to maintain these services to ensure North Wales remains well connected to the UK network.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-transport-secretary-ken-skates-calls-decisions-two-key-north-wales-and-border-rail-services
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister welcomes political leaders to Wales to celebrate creative industries05/12/2025 15:30:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed political leaders to Wales today for the British-Irish Council, to discuss unlocking the potential of the creative industries.
Wales’ top doctor says preventing ill-health is an urgent priority05/12/2025 09:10:00
Wales must urgently shift towards a prevention-first approach to health to address stagnating life expectancy and mounting pressures on its health services, according to the Chief Medical Officer's Annual Report published yesterday.
£116 million business rates support package announced04/12/2025 16:05:00
A new transitional relief scheme will help businesses manage rates changes from next April.
New programme of support announced for Additional Learning Needs04/12/2025 14:05:00
A package of support designed to help learners and families navigate the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system has been announced, following a review of ALN legislation, listening to families and learnt lessons from delivery across Wales.
Young people to receive new information about women’s health04/12/2025 10:25:00
All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions
£36 million boost for affordable homes and green upgrades in Wales03/12/2025 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has reopened its Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) Development Loan Scheme for 2025/26 and has allocated £36 million to support the delivery of low-carbon homes for rent in the social sector and help improve existing homes.
“Historic moment” as climate and agriculture regulations pass03/12/2025 15:20:00
Landmark regulations that secure Wales' climate commitments and enable the roll-out of the Sustainable Farming Scheme have been passed in the Senedd.
Support to tackle child poverty03/12/2025 11:05:00
Access to free school meals, childcare and emergency support is part of ongoing action to tackle rising costs and reduce poverty.
Wales strengthens animal disease testing capability03/12/2025 09:05:00
Livestock farmers and animal health officials in Wales are set to benefit from regional disease testing following investment to start the process of establishing a specialist diagnostic centre at Aberystwyth University.