Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh universities change lives with artificial intelligence and data science
Welsh Government investment in universities collaborating in data science and artificial intelligence is changing lives and helping Wales become an international leader in the field. As part of the Digital Strategy for Wales, £500,000 of funding is being shared between 22 innovative projects.
Wales Data Nation Accelerator (WDNA) is a collaboration between Cardiff, Swansea, Aberystwyth and Bangor universities to help Wales secure long-term data science and AI success.
As data science and AI become more widespread, university research teams are helping people across Wales by ensuring projects are being taken forward with industry so the outcomes can be adopted to improve economic returns, quality of life and sustainability. At the same time this will support creating a skilled and digitally competent workforce.
Professor Matthias Eberl and his team in the School of Medicine at Cardiff University will use AI to help prevent sepsis in abdominal surgery patients. Welsh Government funding has helped them work with partners to support their research.
Investing in this kind of research can help resolve challenges particularly affecting Wales. Aberystwyth University are supporting the agricultural sector by using AI to quickly identify parasites common in grazing livestock in Wales due to our climate.
Bangor University are supporting our environment by developing software tools to deploy radar technology along the Welsh coastline. This will provide marine renewable developers, ports and local authorities with valuable, real-time information about the waves and currents in our coastal waters. This research will help find better sites for renewable energy and improve safety.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
Wales is home to fantastic higher education research. It is great to see our universities working together to make sure Wales is on the forefront of developments in data science and artificial intelligence.
I am pleased that this funding has helped support projects with the power to improve people’s lives here in Wales and further afield.
WDNA is an example of how a strong higher education sector can support all aspects of our lives and make sure we’re prepared for the future.
Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
Research, science, and technology has never been more important in terms of supporting solution-focussed projects and outcomes to tackle the major global problems of our time.
I am confident this new funding will support our universities, working with industry partners, to use the very latest technological innovation in data science and artificial intelligence to do just that.
In doing so, they will help boost the Welsh economy by helping to create the industries of the future, which will generate the new high-quality jobs we want to see across Wales.
Professor Roger Whitaker, Pro Vice-Chancellor elect for Research, Innovation and Enterprise, at Cardiff University yesterday said:
The world is changing at an unprecedented pace due to data science and artificial intelligence. This affects almost every sector in Wales. The Universities of Cardiff, Swansea, Bangor, and Aberystwyth have partnered to form the Wales Data Nation Accelerator (WDNA) project, an ambitious programme of research, innovation and training to support digital transformation.
Welsh Government funding for short term ‘sprint’ projects has enabled partnership with organisations and companies to quickly demonstrate the power and potential of data and AI-driven technologies. This is supporting better health and wellbeing, improved public services, a competitive economy and a greener planet.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-universities-change-lives-artificial-intelligence-and-data-science
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government outline principles for a reformed justice system24/05/2022 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s Counsel General and Minister for Social Justice have outlined the potential core components of a devolved justice system, and warned that the current Westminster-run system is “pulling the shutters down” on access to justice.
10-year plan launched to increase the number of Welsh-speaking teachers24/05/2022 15:25:00
The Welsh Government has yesterday published its 10-year plan to increase the number of school staff who can teach through the medium of Welsh.
Climate Change Minister’s message on International Day of Biodiversity is to ‘let it grow’23/05/2022 14:05:00
“We are in a nature emergency and now, more than ever, we must support our precious wildlife.”
Digital tools transforming kidney care in Wales23/05/2022 11:05:00
A new all-Wales digital system is helping people with chronic kidney disease manage their care through technology and cutting hospital visits.
£2.9 million boost for Wales’ Brilliant Basics, the little things which make a big difference to a holiday experience20/05/2022 15:10:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has today announced £2.9 million from the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics capital fund will be shared among 18 projects that will help deliver small-scale infrastructure improvements in strategically important tourism locations across Wales.
Buzzing for World Bee Day20/05/2022 13:10:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited an award-winning honey producer in Builth Wells to celebrate World Bee Day which takes place today (Friday, 20 May).
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data19/05/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 19th May).
Work to improve urgent and emergency care picks up pace19/05/2022 11:05:00
New services are being developed to improve access to urgent and emergency care across Wales so people get the right care, in the right place, the first time.
Over £750,000 for libraries and museums in Wales19/05/2022 09:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has visited Museum of Cardiff on International Museum Day to announce just over £750,000 of Welsh Government funding to help local libraries, museums to develop their facilities and services.