Welsh universities unite to boost research funding and bring jobs and growth

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has bought together Welsh universities and the UK's research funding body, UK Research and Innovation, to unlock investment.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has brought Welsh universities together with the CEO of UKRI to boost collaboration and help Wales secure more research and innovation funding.

The universities agreed to collaborate more closely, marking a new chapter for the Higher Education sector in Wales.

The initiative aims to unlock more jobs, investment and economic growth by building on Wales’s world class research strengths.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has bought together Welsh universities and the UK’s research funding body, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to unlock greater investment in research and development.

The roundtable, chaired by Minister McMorrin, focused on how closer working could help Wales increase its share of UKRI funding and maximise the contribution of Welsh Universities to the UK’s wider growth and innovation agenda, as well as supporting growth and opportunity across the country.

Welsh universities are central to the economy of Wales and the UK, acting as anchor institutions in communities across Wales. They play a vital role in driving economic growth, supporting local businesses, developing skills and creating high-quality jobs. However, Wales currently receives only 3% of UKRI funding, despite the strong performance and international standing of its research base.

During the discussion, universities set out their shared commitment to deepen collaboration across the sector, including through existing initiatives such as the Welsh Innovation Network. This collective approach aims to build a stronger research capacity, increase competitiveness and improve the success rates of bids into UKRI funding programmes.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin yesterday said:

Universities are central to growing the economy and creating opportunities in every part of Wales. By bringing our universities together with UKRI, we are taking a more strategic and collaborative approach to ensuring Wales can compete effectively for research and innovation funding. This is about unlocking potential. Welsh universities are already delivering world-class research, but by working more closely together and in partnership, we can go further and faster in supporting jobs, investment and innovation across Wales. This is not about special treatment, it’s about making sure the UK’s research funding system is fully recognising the strengths that exist in every nation and region.

Sir Ian Chapman, Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation yesterday said:

The roundtable showed the strength of Wales’ universities and their commitment to align with UKRI and UK Government priorities. The universities demonstrated growing momentum to deepen collaboration across Wales, including through the Wales Innovation Network, to boost success in research funding. UKRI is keen to work with partners to translate this into tangible impact for the Welsh economy and communities, unlocking Wales’ full potential.

The round table also explored how UKRI and Welsh universities can work together to remove barriers to funding success and strengthen engagement on future research bids. This includes ensuring closer alignment with the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy and UKRI’s emerging place-based strategy.

The Wales Office will continue to work with UKRI and Welsh universities to take forward the outcomes of the discussion and support a more coordinated and effective approach to research and innovation funding in Wales.