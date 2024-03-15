Ofwat
|Printable version
Welsh Water to pay £40 million following Ofwat investigation
Following an investigation by Ofwat, which found Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC) data, the company will have to pay £40m to benefit its customers.
As a result of Ofwat’s data assurance rules, the company identified issues with its reporting and notified Ofwat. Ofwat’s subsequent investigation found evidence that a significant failure of governance and management oversight led to the water company misreporting its leakage and PCC performance figures over a period of five years, significantly underplaying its poor performance.
As part of the proposed enforcement package, Welsh Water will have to provide £39.4m of redress for customers to compensate them for its failures. Of this £39.4m, £15m has already been announced by Welsh Water, with another £9.4m to follow, which will lower bills for customers. An additional £15m of costs will be absorbed by Welsh Water, rather than passed on to customers.
In addition to that customer redress, the company needs to address its poor performance on leakage and PCC and has committed to invest an additional £59m in the current 2020-25 price review period.
David Black, CEO at Ofwat said:
“We need to invest tens of billions of pounds over the next 30 years to reduce pollution and ensure that our water infrastructure can grow with our population and adapt for climate change. Customers and investors will only agree to fund this if they trust water companies to provide accurate information about their performance.
“For five years, Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its record of tackling leakage and saving water. It is simply indefensible and that is why we are making Welsh Water pay this £40m to benefit its customers.
“This announcement puts the industry on notice that we have the resources and will act when companies fail to meet their obligations to customers.”
Ofwat has increased the size of its enforcement function to drive up standards in the industry, hold companies to account for their performance and to increase customer and investor confidence that companies are being run in a transparent and open manner.
Notes for editors
- More information on the investigation can be found here: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/enforcement-case-into-dwr-cymru-welsh-water-welsh-water-about-the-accuracy-of-its-reported-leakage-and-per-capita-consumption-pcc-performance/
- You can find a link to our public consultation on this investigation into Welsh Water here: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/consultation/notice-of-ofwats-proposal-to-impose-a-financial-penalty-on-dwr-cymru-cyfyngedig/
- Welsh Water has been under formal investigation by Ofwat since May 2023.
- Of the £39.4m rebate to customers, £15m has already been announced: Welsh Water Customers to receive £10 rebate | Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (dwrcymru.com). The company will have to cover a further £15m of costs that customers would otherwise have borne and, because its historic performance has been overstated, Welsh Water will have to return an extra £9.4m to customers through future bills.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/welsh-water-to-pay-40-million-following-ofwat-investigation/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Lightning technique used to eliminate 'forever chemicals' wins award in Ofwat innovation prize20/02/2024 10:15:00
Technologies that use “lightning in a jar” and a chemical process with only water and oxygen as byproducts are being developed as potential alternatives to chlorine in disinfecting drinking water, have been awarded a share of £4.5 million by water economic regulator Ofwat in its first ever Water Discovery Challenge.
Water companies face fines for poor customer service12/02/2024 15:15:15
From today (12 February 2024) Ofwat has new powers to act against any water company that provides poor customer service in breach of a new licence condition, which could see the regulator impose fines of up to 10% of the company’s turnover.
Average bills press statement 2024/2502/02/2024 16:10:00
Ofwat’s full statement is as followed following the announcement from Water UK regarding new charges from water companies for 2024/25.
Customer research lifts the lid on sewage stink in Camberley30/01/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat and CCW have today published the results of research into customers’ experience of how Thames Water handled an incident in Camberley in 2023, in which a foul smell from a sewage treatment works, which lasted for months, affected thousands of people in the local area.
Ofwat sets out new rules to protect vulnerable customers14/12/2023 15:25:00
Ofwat has today (Thursday 14 December 2023) set out clear minimum standards for water companies to ensure that those customers who need extra help are provided with the level of service they require.
Ofwat launches investigation into South East Water's supply resilience17/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat has opened an enforcement case into South East Water to investigate whether it has failed to develop and maintain an efficient water supply system.
Ofwat confirms majority of companies will return money to customers15/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat yesterday confirmed the financial penalties and payments for all water companies for the 2022-23 year, with the majority of companies having to return money to customers.
Ofwat sets out details on crack down on exec pay08/11/2023 16:20:00
Ofwat has published its assessment of how performance related pay awarded to water company executives during 2022-23 was aligned to delivery for customers and the environment, and overall company performance. The report looks at the 16 largest companies in England and Wales and is the latest step taken by the regulator in its crack down on inappropriate pay outs in the sector.
Ofwat welcomes £4.6bn of investment to the water sector26/10/2023 12:15:00
The water sector has attracted £4.6bn in additional money from shareholders since 2020, helping to improve the financial resilience of water companies and help fund increased investment for the 2024 price review, according to Ofwat.