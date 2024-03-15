Welsh Water to pay £40 million following Ofwat investigation

Following an investigation by Ofwat, which found Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC) data, the company will have to pay £40m to benefit its customers.

As a result of Ofwat’s data assurance rules, the company identified issues with its reporting and notified Ofwat. Ofwat’s subsequent investigation found evidence that a significant failure of governance and management oversight led to the water company misreporting its leakage and PCC performance figures over a period of five years, significantly underplaying its poor performance.

As part of the proposed enforcement package, Welsh Water will have to provide £39.4m of redress for customers to compensate them for its failures. Of this £39.4m, £15m has already been announced by Welsh Water, with another £9.4m to follow, which will lower bills for customers. An additional £15m of costs will be absorbed by Welsh Water, rather than passed on to customers.

In addition to that customer redress, the company needs to address its poor performance on leakage and PCC and has committed to invest an additional £59m in the current 2020-25 price review period.

David Black, CEO at Ofwat said:

“We need to invest tens of billions of pounds over the next 30 years to reduce pollution and ensure that our water infrastructure can grow with our population and adapt for climate change. Customers and investors will only agree to fund this if they trust water companies to provide accurate information about their performance. “For five years, Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its record of tackling leakage and saving water. It is simply indefensible and that is why we are making Welsh Water pay this £40m to benefit its customers. “This announcement puts the industry on notice that we have the resources and will act when companies fail to meet their obligations to customers.”

Ofwat has increased the size of its enforcement function to drive up standards in the industry, hold companies to account for their performance and to increase customer and investor confidence that companies are being run in a transparent and open manner.

