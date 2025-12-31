Welsh-backed productions shine on screen in landmark year

Creative Wales has celebrated a stellar year as productions backed by the Welsh Government dominated screens and awards ceremonies throughout 2025.

Made in Wales success stories reached their pinnacle at the Emmy Awards in September, where two Creative Wales-supported productions took home prestigious accolades. Lost Boys and Fairies and Until I Kill You both received international recognition, showcasing the calibre of on-screen storytelling emerging from Wales.

Many major productions continue to choose Wales, with both biographical drama Mr Burton and Netflix’s Havoc bringing high-profile shoots to the nation, supporting local crews and facilities whilst highlighting Wales as a world-class filming destination.

Welsh production powerhouse Bad Wolf continued its streak of success with two hit shows. Dope Girls and Industry both captivated audiences, cementing the company's reputation for creating compelling, critically acclaimed television.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing, with Bad Wolf having just launched Doctor Who spin-off and highly anticipated new series The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Several productions are also due to hit our screens next year; The Other Bennet Sister, the story of Pride and Prejudice from Mary Bennet’s point of view; Sky Original crime thriller Under Salt Marsh starring Rafe Spall and Kelly Reilly; Young Sherlock, directed by Guy Richie for Amazon Prime Video, to name just a few.

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government announced a further £2.5 million of investment into the sector, taking production investment to £33.8 million across 70 projects since the launch of Creative Wales 5 years ago, generating £419.7 million for Wales’ economy.

A report launched by Netflix this year reported that its Wales-made productions, like smash hit original Sex Education, generated £200 million into the UK’s economy since 2020 and supported around 500 Welsh businesses indirectly as a result.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: