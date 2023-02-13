Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Welshpool Town Football Club’s new pitches part-funded by a grant from the UK Government
The club received £66,000 from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's Grassroots football fund.
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has been to Welshpool Town Football Club to see the new facilities that have been partly funded by the UK Government. The club was granted nearly £66,000 towards creating three new football pitches for junior players to replace pitches lost to the building of a new school.
Welshpool Town Football Club was founded in 1878 and the first team currently play in the Lock Stock Ardal North East League. The club has a popular junior section with ten age groups and one girls’ team.
Mr Davies visited the new pitches on Thursday (9 February) where he heard from the club about their plans to expand and offer facilities for walking football and training and matches to more women and girls’ teams.
Club Secretary Eva Bredsdorff said:
Welshpool Town FC was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State for Wales to their home ground at Maesydre and show him the three new pitches which have been created thanks to a generous grant from the UK Government.
We discussed our immediate and long-term plans and how we are hoping to develop the football facilities in Welshpool.
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said:
It was hugely enjoyable to visit the club which is at the heart of the community in Welshpool. And it was a pleasure to meet the volunteers who give so much time and energy making sure Welshpool Town FC continues to thrive.
I’m thrilled to see UK Government investment in facilities like this which bring incalculable health and social benefits to local people.
Steve Williams, President of the Football Association of Wales, said:
Improving grassroots facilities is a key focus for us at the FAW. Through the recently launched Cymru Football Foundation, we are committed to supporting football clubs across Wales to be community hubs bringing social, health and economic benefits to the areas they serve.
The investment in new facilities at Welshpool Town, which has been made possible through funding from Department of Culture, Media and Sport, is a prime example of this work.
It was a pleasure to join the Secretary of State on his visit to see the new pitches and to discuss the positive impact that this investment from the UK Government has had on the local community.
