Welsh-speaking communities to get targeted support to strengthen Cymraeg

Areas with high numbers of Welsh speakers will get extra support to strengthen the language in our communities, after Ministers accepted recommendations from a report.

After a two-year study by the Commission for Welsh Speaking Communities led by Dr Simon Brooks, the Welsh Government has accepted several proposals to protect Welsh as a community language.

Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford announced the plans at the Urdd Eisteddfod today, confirming the government will:

give support to areas with higher concentrations of Welsh speakers to target support

make sure residents in these areas, and across Wales, can access Welsh-medium education

provide more guidance about the language across a range of policy areas

Recommendations have been accepted across several policy areas including economy, housing, community development and education. The Government will coordinate with local authorities and partners to discuss and implement the recommendations.

Mark Drakeford said: