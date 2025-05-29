Welsh Government
Welsh-speaking communities to get targeted support to strengthen Cymraeg
Areas with high numbers of Welsh speakers will get extra support to strengthen the language in our communities, after Ministers accepted recommendations from a report.
After a two-year study by the Commission for Welsh Speaking Communities led by Dr Simon Brooks, the Welsh Government has accepted several proposals to protect Welsh as a community language.
Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford announced the plans at the Urdd Eisteddfod today, confirming the government will:
- give support to areas with higher concentrations of Welsh speakers to target support
- make sure residents in these areas, and across Wales, can access Welsh-medium education
- provide more guidance about the language across a range of policy areas
Recommendations have been accepted across several policy areas including economy, housing, community development and education. The Government will coordinate with local authorities and partners to discuss and implement the recommendations.
Mark Drakeford said:
Cymraeg belongs to us all, and to every community across Wales. I am grateful for the Commission's hard work on this report, and I hope that by accepting their recommendations, we can strengthen Welsh in all our communities.
We agree in principle that areas of linguistic significance should be designated and will now progress this by working with partners to create tailored policies that respond to the specific needs of Welsh-speaking communities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-speaking-communities-get-targeted-support-strengthen-cymraeg
