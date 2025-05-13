We're helping to turn Yorkshire pink for charity!

YPO is backing a children’s cancer charity fundraiser that will “turn Yorkshire pink” next month.

Our support for the campaign by Candlelighters was welcomed by head of logistics Adrian Field, who has first-hand experience of the work done by the charity.

In January 2022, Adrian’s son Jayden became one of the 150 young cancer patients and their families who receive help from the Leeds-based charity each year.

Jayden was 18, a talented professional rugby league player and heading to university with a perfect life in front of him. That all changed when he lost significant weight in a short period of time and noticed a large swelling in his neck, leading to a diagnosis of stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Jayden underwent six months of chemotherapy with a positive attitude, an infectious smile on his face and a maturity beyond his years. He beat cancer and rang the bell (below) in August 2022.



He is now in his final year at the University of York, where he studies business and is vice-captain of the university rugby team.

Adrian recently said:

“As parents, to hear the words ‘Your son has cancer’ is devastating and makes your world crumble in an instant. It’s impossible to explain the feeling or the impact emotionally, physically and financially, caused by cancer, not only on Jayden but the entire family. You don’t ever plan for this to happen, don’t know how to react or where to turn. From that moment, you are lost in the darkness of childhood cancer. “Candlelighters is an amazing charity that supported us throughout our journey, bringing light and hope to us at our darkest time. Candlelighters provided Jayden with financial support, helping to relieve some of the strain and organised a much-needed family holiday, enabling us to make lasting, precious and happy memories together as a family. “In addition, they provided a suite of support services that could be accessed at any time. This ensured that the support we needed, no matter how large or small, was always there for us, which allowed us time and space to focus on our main priority of Jayden and us as a family.”

As part of Candlelighters’ Pink It Up campaign on June 2-8, schools will compete to raise the most money for the charity and win a £1,500 prize donated by YPO. The winner will be announced on June 13.

Martin Armytage, head of education business, recently said:

“We are delighted to help Candlelighters and their Pink It Up! campaign. As a 100% publicly owned organisation, we always seek to give back to communities, and it is a pleasure to support the work of this amazing charity. “YPO plays an essential part of life for many schools, so it is especially pleasing to be able to reward teachers and pupils who raise money for this fantastic cause.”

Candlelighters’ head of fundraising Tom Robertshaw recently said:

“YPO's support is invaluable in encouraging as many schools and nurseries as possible to have some fun with their Pink Fundraising ideas and be in with a chance to win some support for their school too. We really cannot thank them enough.”

Schools can sign up for Pink It Up by clicking here.