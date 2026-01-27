Department for Transport
We're recruiting a Health, Safety and Facilities Officer
We're looking for a Health, Safety and Facilities Officer to join our business services support team based in Farnborough.
If you work in a multi-disciplinary environment and have knowledge of Health, Safety and Facilities Management you might just be the person we’re looking for.
Find out more about the role and how to apply Civil Service Jobs
Deadline for applications is 11:55 pm on Sunday 22/02/26
