We're recruiting: Senior Policy Adviser (energy)

We’re looking to recuit somebody to join our energy team at an exciting time for the country’s energy infrastructure, as it moves at pace from a system built around fossil fuels to one that’s fully reliant on low carbon and renewable sources of generation.

Based in our Leeds office, the successful candidate will play a central role in formulating the Commission’s energy policy, building on the recommendations made in the recent Second National Infrastructure Assessment. More immediately, it will involve undertaking work on the Commission’s new electricity distribution networks study, but could also pick up other energy or cross-cutting work.

The successful candidate will have a good grounding in energy sector knowledge and a desire to keep up to date with the pressing issues for the sector. You will also demonstrate an analytical and inquisitive mind and be someone that is not afraid to challenge the status quo. As well as working closely with Commissioners, you’ll also get the opportunity to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in government departments, business and academia.

More information on the role can be found on Civil Service Jobs. The closing date for applications is the end of Sunday, 14 January 2024.