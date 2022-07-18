Ofcom
|Printable version
We’re seeking views on changes to TV advertising rules
Ofcom is seeking evidence to help determine whether there is a need to reform the rules that restrict the amount of advertising shown on public service broadcasters’ (PSBs’) TV channels.
All UK broadcasters are subject to restrictions on how much advertising they can show on their channels, and when they show it. But under rules introduced over 30 years ago, the UK’s public service broadcasters – ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5 – are subject to tighter advertising restrictions than non-PSB channels.
We want to hear from groups such as the broadcasters themselves, advertising and sales organisations, audiences and consumer groups about whether these stricter rules remain justified.
Why are we doing this?
There have been significant changes in how television is distributed and watched since these rules were first introduced three decades ago. In particular, viewers now benefit from a much wider range of non-PSB channels as well as a host of on-demand television and online streaming services.
We need to strike the right balance between protecting viewers’ interests and sustaining our traditional broadcasters, which includes helping them compete with global streaming platforms.
As we set out in our review of public service media – Small Screen: Big Debate – advertising regulation is an important area affecting the financial sustainability of the PSBs. This is why it’s important to review whether the TV advertising rules for public service broadcasters remain effective and proportionate.
Before we make any decisions, we will carefully consider all responses and supporting evidence, and that includes listening to what TV viewers say.
Next steps
The deadline for responses to this call for evidence is Friday 7 October 2022.
Later this year we will publish responses to this consultation and outline next steps – including whether we intend formally to consult on proposals to change TV advertising rules so they apply equally to all PSB and non-PSB UK TV channels.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/seeking-views-on-changes-to-tv-advertising-rules
Latest News from
Ofcom
Stronger protections and fairer treatment for parcel customers18/07/2022 16:38:00
Parcel firms must get better at handling complaints, Ofcom warns today, as we confirm new measures to help improve service standards in the industry.
Latest complaints data shows widening gap between best and worst telecoms and pay-TV providers14/07/2022 09:25:00
Yesterday we published the latest league tables of complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.
New online safety rules – what do they mean, and what is Ofcom’s role?06/07/2022 14:05:00
Today we’ve set out our plans for how we will implement new online safety rules, which we expect will come into force next year giving Ofcom new powers in this area.
Ofcom calls on tech firms to start preparing for regulation now06/07/2022 13:05:00
Tech firms should start preparing now for new online safety rules, Ofcom says today, as we set out detailed plans for implementing the new laws.
Tips for cutting your phone, broadband and pay-TV costs29/06/2022 16:15:00
Lots of people are concerned about rising living costs and are looking at ways they might be able to save money on the services they use every day. This includes phone, broadband and pay-TV services.
Just one in six young people flag harmful content online27/06/2022 13:15:00
Two thirds of teens and young adults have recently encountered at least one potentially harmful piece of content online, but only around one in six go on to report it, Ofcom has found.
International Women in Engineering Day – hear from one of our colleagues24/06/2022 14:38:00
Yesterday was International Women in Engineering Day, an event aimed at giving a profile to women engineers around the world and to highlight their under-representation in their professions.
BBC must transform the way it serves audiences, Ofcom warns22/06/2022 11:25:00
The BBC must be much more open and clear with audiences about how it handles their complaints, responds to concerns and meets viewers’ and listeners’ needs, Ofcom warns today.